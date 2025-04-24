2025 Zurich Classic Betting Preview & Predictions

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans tees off Thursday, April 24, at TPC Louisiana, marking the PGA Tour’s only official team event. Eighty two-man teams will compete over four rounds, alternating between fourball (best ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) formats. The top 33 teams after Friday’s cut will advance to the weekend rounds.

Defending Champions: McIlroy & Lowry

Fresh off his Masters victory, Rory McIlroy returns alongside Shane Lowry to defend their 2024 Zurich Classic title. Their camaraderie and prior success make them the favorites, with odds at +360.

Other Notable Pairings

Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama: A formidable duo with odds at 14-1.​

Matt & Alex Fitzpatrick: The English brothers bring strong chemistry to the field.​

Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge: Horschel, a past Zurich Classic winner, teams up with Hoge for a promising partnership.

Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor: The Canadian pair aims for their third consecutive top-10 finish at this event.

Schedule & Format

Rounds 1 & 3 (Thursday & Saturday): Fourball (best ball) format.

Rounds 2 & 4 (Friday & Sunday): Foursomes (alternate shot) format.

Playoff (if necessary): Alternates between fourball and foursomes.

How to Watch

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Golf and talkSPORT 2.

Streaming: Available via PGA Tour Live and ESPN+.​

Prize & FedExCup Points

Winning Team: Each player earns $1,329,400 and 400 FedExCup points.

Final Thoughts

The Zurich Classic offers a unique team dynamic on the PGA Tour, blending strategy and camaraderie. With top-tier pairings and the added pressure of team play, fans can expect an exciting tournament filled with memorable moments.

