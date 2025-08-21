2025 TOUR Championship Picks, Predictions & Odds

The 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is the season’s grand finale, bringing together the PGA Tour’s top 30 players to battle for the FedEx Cup title. With updated odds highlighting heavy favorites, live contenders, and dangerous long shots, bettors have a wide range of wagering opportunities. Our 2025 TOUR Championship picks and predictions break down the best bets, value plays, and sleepers who could cash big this week at East Lake.

TOUR Championship Best Bets

Scottie Scheffler (+175)

The world No. 1 comes in red hot after winning the BMW Championship and enters East Lake as the clear favorite. His ball-striking remains unmatched, and with the format reset to even par, his dominance from tee to green should keep him in control. He’s the safest outright play on the board.

Rory McIlroy (+800)

McIlroy thrives at East Lake, where he’s lifted the FedEx Cup multiple times. His driving advantage and ability to attack par 5s make him Scheffler’s most dangerous challenger. At nearly 8/1, he offers strong value among the elite.

Tommy Fleetwood (+1400)

Fleetwood’s consistency and ability to thrive on demanding layouts have made him a staple on leaderboards all season. If his putter stays hot, his all-around game could finally deliver a breakthrough Tour Championship victory.

Value Picks

Ludvig Åberg (+1800)

The young Swede has quickly proven he belongs with the world’s best, contending in big events throughout 2025. His length and composure under pressure make him an intriguing mid-tier option with win equity.

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Cantlay’s steady game and history of thriving in big-money events make him a strong value. His ability to grind out pars and pick off birdie chances could put him in position to pounce on Sunday.

Russell Henley (+2200)

Henley’s precision iron play is tailor-made for East Lake’s tough approach shots. If the putter heats up, he has the consistency to hang with the elite and deliver bettors a profitable ticket.

Long Shots

Justin Rose (+4000)

The veteran has flashed plenty of form and still owns one of the best short games on Tour. With his knack for strong opening rounds, Rose makes sense as both a long-shot outright and a first-round leader bet.

Sepp Straka (+3500)

Straka’s aggressive style and knack for capitalizing on birdie opportunities could make him a sneaky contender. At these odds, he provides strong value as a long-shot play with top-10 potential.

Robert MacIntyre (+3500)

Fresh off a strong summer run, the Scottish lefty has the confidence and shot-making ability to contend. His odds are longer than his form suggests, giving him sleeper appeal.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 TOUR Championship sets up for another heavyweight duel at East Lake. Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite to defend his crown, but Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood loom as top challengers. For bettors looking beyond the obvious, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, and Russell Henley offer mid-range value, while Justin Rose, Sepp Straka, and Robert MacIntyre stand out as long shots with upset potential. This year’s format reset ensures a wide-open battle, making the 2025 TOUR Championship picks and predictions more compelling than ever.