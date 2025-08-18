BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
2025 TOUR Championship Betting Odds & Preview (East Lake, Aug 21–24)

byMichael Cash
August 18, 2025
The 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta closes out the PGA Tour season with a 30-player field, updated odds to win from Bovada, and a fresh 72-hole stroke-play format. Below you’ll find the complete entry list, current outright prices, course specs (par, yardage, grass), essential tournament info (dates, purse, format), last year’s winner, and the anticipated weather so you can bet smarter before Thursday’s opening tee shots.

Tournament & Course Snapshot

  • Dates: Thursday–Sunday, August 21–24, 2025
  • Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play (no starting strokes)
  • Purse: $40,000,000 total; $10,000,000 to the winner
  • Course: Par 70, 7,440 yards; warm-season grasses (Zoysia fairways/Bermuda rough)
  • Defending Champion (2024): Scottie Scheffler

Anticipated Weather (Atlanta)

  • Thu (Aug 21): Humid, partly sunny; isolated PM storm. High ~89°F, Low ~71°F.
  • Fri (Aug 22): Clouds/sun; scattered storms. High ~85°F, Low ~70°F.
  • Sat (Aug 23): Cloudy, muggy; showers/heavy t-storm risk late. High ~82°F, Low ~69°F.
  • Sun (Aug 24): Mostly cloudy; showers/t-storms around. High ~85°F, Low ~68°F.
    Handicap for heat/humidity; pop-up storms could create delays and soft, receptive greens in spots.

Complete 30-Player Entry List

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia.

Current Bovada Odds to Win (Outrights)

(American odds; subject to change)

GolferOddsGolferOdds
Scottie Scheffler+175Ben Griffin+3000
Rory McIlroy+800Cameron Young+3000
Tommy Fleetwood+1400Hideki Matsuyama+3000
Ludvig Aberg+1800J.J. Spaun+3000
Patrick Cantlay+2200Keegan Bradley+3500
Russell Henley+2200Maverick McNealy+3500
Justin Thomas+2500Robert MacIntyre+3500
Sam Burns+2500Sepp Straka+3500
Viktor Hovland+2500Corey Conners+4000
Collin Morikawa+2800Harris English+4000
Justin Rose+4000Sungjae Im+8000
Harry Hall+4500Nick Taylor+9000
Chris Gotterup+5000Andrew Novak+10000
Akshay Bhatia+5500Jacob Bridgeman+12500

Quick Notes for Bettors

  • Course fit: East Lake’s par-70, 7,440-yard setup emphasizes long-iron proximity, fairway positioning, and lag putting on fast surfaces.
  • Format reset: With no starting strokes, elite ball-strikers and in-form putters gain relative value versus prior years’ seeding advantage.
  • Weather angle: Storm chances can soften greens and favor high-trajectory approach players; wind is usually modest but shifts can matter on the par-3s.
