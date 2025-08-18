2025 TOUR Championship Betting Odds & Preview (East Lake, Aug 21–24)

The 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta closes out the PGA Tour season with a 30-player field, updated odds to win from Bovada, and a fresh 72-hole stroke-play format. Below you’ll find the complete entry list, current outright prices, course specs (par, yardage, grass), essential tournament info (dates, purse, format), last year’s winner, and the anticipated weather so you can bet smarter before Thursday’s opening tee shots.

Tournament & Course Snapshot

Dates: Thursday–Sunday, August 21–24, 2025

Thursday–Sunday, Venue: East Lake Golf Club , Atlanta, Georgia

, Atlanta, Georgia Format: 72-hole stroke play (no starting strokes)

(no starting strokes) Purse: $40,000,000 total; $10,000,000 to the winner

total; to the winner Course: Par 70 , 7,440 yards ; warm-season grasses (Zoysia fairways/Bermuda rough)

, ; warm-season grasses (Zoysia fairways/Bermuda rough) Defending Champion (2024): Scottie Scheffler

Anticipated Weather (Atlanta)

Thu (Aug 21): Humid, partly sunny; isolated PM storm. High ~89°F, Low ~71°F.

Humid, partly sunny; isolated PM storm. High ~89°F, Low ~71°F. Fri (Aug 22): Clouds/sun; scattered storms. High ~85°F, Low ~70°F.

Clouds/sun; scattered storms. High ~85°F, Low ~70°F. Sat (Aug 23): Cloudy, muggy; showers/heavy t-storm risk late. High ~82°F, Low ~69°F.

Cloudy, muggy; showers/heavy t-storm risk late. High ~82°F, Low ~69°F. Sun (Aug 24): Mostly cloudy; showers/t-storms around. High ~85°F, Low ~68°F.

Handicap for heat/humidity; pop-up storms could create delays and soft, receptive greens in spots.

Complete 30-Player Entry List

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia.

Current Bovada Odds to Win (Outrights)

(American odds; subject to change)

Golfer Odds Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +175 Ben Griffin +3000 Rory McIlroy +800 Cameron Young +3000 Tommy Fleetwood +1400 Hideki Matsuyama +3000 Ludvig Aberg +1800 J.J. Spaun +3000 Patrick Cantlay +2200 Keegan Bradley +3500 Russell Henley +2200 Maverick McNealy +3500 Justin Thomas +2500 Robert MacIntyre +3500 Sam Burns +2500 Sepp Straka +3500 Viktor Hovland +2500 Corey Conners +4000 Collin Morikawa +2800 Harris English +4000 Justin Rose +4000 Sungjae Im +8000 Harry Hall +4500 Nick Taylor +9000 Chris Gotterup +5000 Andrew Novak +10000 Akshay Bhatia +5500 Jacob Bridgeman +12500

Quick Notes for Bettors