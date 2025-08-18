2025 TOUR Championship Betting Odds & Preview (East Lake, Aug 21–24)

The 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta closes out the PGA Tour season with a 30-player field, updated odds to win from Bovada, and a fresh 72-hole stroke-play format. Below you’ll find the complete entry list, current outright prices, course specs (par, yardage, grass), essential tournament info (dates, purse, format), last year’s winner, and the anticipated weather so you can bet smarter before Thursday’s opening tee shots.
Tournament & Course Snapshot
- Dates: Thursday–Sunday, August 21–24, 2025
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
- Format: 72-hole stroke play (no starting strokes)
- Purse: $40,000,000 total; $10,000,000 to the winner
- Course: Par 70, 7,440 yards; warm-season grasses (Zoysia fairways/Bermuda rough)
- Defending Champion (2024): Scottie Scheffler
Anticipated Weather (Atlanta)
- Thu (Aug 21): Humid, partly sunny; isolated PM storm. High ~89°F, Low ~71°F.
- Fri (Aug 22): Clouds/sun; scattered storms. High ~85°F, Low ~70°F.
- Sat (Aug 23): Cloudy, muggy; showers/heavy t-storm risk late. High ~82°F, Low ~69°F.
- Sun (Aug 24): Mostly cloudy; showers/t-storms around. High ~85°F, Low ~68°F.
Handicap for heat/humidity; pop-up storms could create delays and soft, receptive greens in spots.
Complete 30-Player Entry List
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Maverick McNealy, Harris English, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg, Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Corey Conners, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia.
Current Bovada Odds to Win (Outrights)
(American odds; subject to change)
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+175
|Ben Griffin
|+3000
|Rory McIlroy
|+800
|Cameron Young
|+3000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3000
|Ludvig Aberg
|+1800
|J.J. Spaun
|+3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|Russell Henley
|+2200
|Maverick McNealy
|+3500
|Justin Thomas
|+2500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+3500
|Sam Burns
|+2500
|Sepp Straka
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Corey Conners
|+4000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Harris English
|+4000
|Justin Rose
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+8000
|Harry Hall
|+4500
|Nick Taylor
|+9000
|Chris Gotterup
|+5000
|Andrew Novak
|+10000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+5500
|Jacob Bridgeman
|+12500
Quick Notes for Bettors
- Course fit: East Lake’s par-70, 7,440-yard setup emphasizes long-iron proximity, fairway positioning, and lag putting on fast surfaces.
- Format reset: With no starting strokes, elite ball-strikers and in-form putters gain relative value versus prior years’ seeding advantage.
- Weather angle: Storm chances can soften greens and favor high-trajectory approach players; wind is usually modest but shifts can matter on the par-3s.