2025 TOUR Championship Betting Preview

Get ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship with our comprehensive betting preview—featuring first-round tee times and pairings at historic East Lake, critical course and condition insights, fresh outright odds spotlighting both favorites and long-shots, key narratives shaping the week, and your complete guide to TV and streaming coverage. Whether you’re handicapping for outright winner, first-round leader, or back-door value, you’ll find everything here to sharpen your edge.

Tournament & Course Snapshot

Event Dates: August 21–24, 2025

August 21–24, 2025 Venue: East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia Format: 72-hole stroke play; no more starting strokes, all 30 players begin at even par

72-hole stroke play; no more starting strokes, all 30 players begin at even par Purse: $40 million total, with $10 million to the winner

$40 million total, with $10 million to the winner Course Specs: Par-71 layout around 7,346 yards, known for risk-reward holes, demanding accuracy, fast greens, and length around doglegs

First-Round Tee Times & Pairings (Thursday, Aug 21 – ET)

11:16 AM – Chris Gotterup & Akshay Bhatia

– Chris Gotterup & Akshay Bhatia 11:27 AM – Jacob Bridgeman & Sungjae Im

– Jacob Bridgeman & Sungjae Im 11:38 AM – Nick Taylor & Harry Hall

– Nick Taylor & Harry Hall 11:49 AM – Hideki Matsuyama & Shane Lowry

– Hideki Matsuyama & Shane Lowry 12:00 PM – Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland

– Collin Morikawa & Viktor Hovland 12:16 PM – Corey Conners & Patrick Cantlay

– Corey Conners & Patrick Cantlay 12:27 PM – Sam Burns & Brian Harman

– Sam Burns & Brian Harman 12:38 PM – Andrew Novak & Keegan Bradley

– Andrew Novak & Keegan Bradley 12:49 PM – Cameron Young & Ludvig Åberg

– Cameron Young & Ludvig Åberg 1:00 PM – Harris English & Justin Thomas

– Harris English & Justin Thomas 1:16 PM – Robert MacIntyre & Maverick McNealy

– Robert MacIntyre & Maverick McNealy 1:27 PM – Russell Henley & Sepp Straka

– Russell Henley & Sepp Straka 1:49 PM – J.J. Spaun & Justin Rose

– J.J. Spaun & Justin Rose 2:00 PM – Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy (marquee pairing)

TV & Streaming Schedule (U.S.)

Thursday, Aug 21 (Round 1)

Golf Channel: 1:00–6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ (PGA TOUR LIVE): ~11:15 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (early/featured coverage), also available on ESPN via Disney+

Friday, Aug 22 (Round 2)

Golf Channel: 1:00–6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ (PGA TOUR LIVE): ~11:15 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (early/featured coverage)

Saturday, Aug 23 (Round 3)

Golf Channel: 1:00–2:30 p.m.

NBC / Peacock: 2:30–7:00 p.m.

ESPN+ (PGA TOUR LIVE): ~12:00–1:00 p.m. (early/featured coverage)

Sunday, Aug 24 (Final Round)

Golf Channel: 12:00–1:30 p.m.

NBC / Peacock: 1:30–6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ (PGA TOUR LIVE): ~10:15 a.m.–12:00 p.m. (early/featured coverage)

Additional Streaming

ESPN+ offers full multi-feed coverage daily (main feed, featured groups, featured holes).

Peacock streams NBC’s weekend windows.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App simulcast Golf Channel telecasts.

Key Storylines to Watch

Scheffler vs. McIlroy in the Spotlight – The world No. 1 (Scheffler) tees off with No. 2 (McIlroy) in a high-stakes pairing chasing back-to-back FedEx Cup titles. Format Reset = Wide Open – Without starting strokes, elite play matters more than ever; every contender has a true shot. Scheffler’s Momentum – Fresh off his BMW Championship win (chip-in birdie included), he’s the red-hot favorite. Veteran Value Plays – Players like Justin Rose, Sam Burns, and Hideki Matsuyama offer value for first-round leader and top-10 props.

Outright Betting Odds (Latest Snapshot)

Scottie Scheffler: –140

Rory McIlroy: +120

Top Contenders

Tommy Fleetwood: +150

Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley: +175 to +190

Value Picks / Long-Shots

Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland: +190 to +2200

Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy, Robert MacIntyre: +2500 to +4500

Justin Rose, Corey Conners, Harry Hall: +5000 to +6000

Others (Akshay Bhatia, Chris Gotterup, Harris English, etc.): +10,000 or longer

Quick Notes for Bettors

Course Fit Matters: East Lake demands precise long-iron play and smart navigation of doglegs—experience and strategy signal advantage.

East Lake demands precise long-iron play and smart navigation of doglegs—experience and strategy signal advantage. First Round Leader Potential: Justin Rose and Sam Burns have shown strong starts and could pay off early.

Justin Rose and Sam Burns have shown strong starts and could pay off early. Value in Depth: With the reset to even par, underdogs are more dangerous than ever—look for ball-strikers who can gain strokes putting.

With the reset to even par, underdogs are more dangerous than ever—look for ball-strikers who can gain strokes putting. Weather/Conditions: Hot and humid Atlanta weather may soften greens in spots, aiding aggressive approach players.

Final Word

The 2025 TOUR Championship betting preview shows why East Lake is once again the ultimate stage for golf’s best. With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy headlining the odds, the marquee pairings, fresh Bovada prices, and reset format create real value across the board for favorites and long-shots alike. Add in the first-round tee times, course breakdown, and TV/streaming schedule, and bettors have every tool to make smart wagers from Thursday’s opening tee to Sunday’s final putt. Whether you’re eyeing outright winners, first-round leaders, or sleeper picks, this is the week where the 2025 TOUR Championship odds will crown both the PGA Tour’s champion and sharp bettors who read the lines right.

