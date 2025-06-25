2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview & Predictions

The PGA Tour heads to the heart of the Midwest this week for the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, where low scores and breakout performances have become the norm. Detroit Golf Club sets the stage once again for a wide-open shootout, featuring a mix of rising stars, FedEx Cup hopefuls, and seasoned vets chasing form. With soft greens and a stacked field, expect fireworks—and potentially a new name etched into the winner’s circle.

2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic Event Info

Date: June 27–30, 2025

Course: Detroit Golf Club – Detroit, Michigan

Defending Champion: Rickie Fowler

Purse: $8.8 million

FedEx Cup Points: 500 to the winner

Tournament Overview

The PGA Tour rolls into the Motor City this weekend for the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and once again Detroit Golf Club promises low scores and dramatic Sunday finishes. The Donald Ross-designed course traditionally rewards aggressive iron play and hot putting—perfect for rising stars and proven scorers alike.

This year’s field is deep with young talent, recent winners, and veterans looking to secure a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. With soft greens and warm Midwest weather expected, we’re likely in for another birdie-fest.

Favorites to Watch

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Morikawa is the current co-favorite. He’s coming off strong finishes at both the U.S. Open and Memorial. Morikawa’s elite ball-striking suits Detroit’s layout perfectly, and if the putter cooperates, he could be hoisting the trophy Sunday. His current form suggests he’s overdue for a win.

Patrick Cantlay (+1400)

Cantlay has struggled to close lately, but he remains one of the steadiest players on tour tee-to-green. While this course doesn’t heavily penalize errant drives, Cantlay’s consistency should keep him in the mix. He’s also gained strokes putting in three straight events.

Cameron Young (+2200)

Still searching for that elusive first PGA Tour win, Young has contended on courses like this before. Detroit Golf Club could be his breakthrough if he keeps the driver in check and gets a little heat on the greens.

Mid-Tier Threats

Ben Griffin (+2000)

Griffin has been trending, with three top-10s in his last six starts. At +2000, he’s creeping toward chalk status but still offers value. He ranks top-25 in strokes gained: approach this season.

Akshay Bhatia (+4000)

Explosive upside, and when he’s on, he scores in bunches. Bhatia thrives on shorter setups where creativity is rewarded. At +4000, he’s a great value bet.

Si Woo Kim (+3000)

The Korean star is unpredictable but talented enough to run away from the field if he gets hot. He’s gained over 2 strokes per round on approach in recent starts—perfect for this course setup.

Deep Value & Sleepers

Chris Gotterup (+5000)

Gotterup bombed his way around the John Deere and nearly won. He ranks top-10 in driving distance and can take advantage of the scorable par-5s in Detroit. A real longshot threat.

Rasmus Højgaard (+5500)

The Danish phenom has the pedigree and tools to compete on any course. His iron play and poise in pressure situations make him an intriguing bet this week.

Webb Simpson (+20000)

Yes, he’s well past his prime, but this is the kind of course where a veteran’s short game and precision can still make noise. Don’t be shocked if Simpson flirts with the top-20.

Amateur Watch

Luke Clanton (+3500)

The Florida State standout is turning heads with poise beyond his years. If you’re looking for a breakout performance or a bold DFS pick, Clanton could deliver.

2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic Predictions

Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Morikawa is trending at just the right time, and Detroit’s generous layout is perfect for a confident approach game. If he rolls it well, he wins by multiple shots.

Top 5: Akshay Bhatia (+4000)

High-ceiling players win here—Bhatia checks all the boxes for a top-5 run.

Sleeper to Watch: Chris Gotterup (+5000)

Big-time distance, trending form, and a fearless attitude. He could surprise the field.

Bold Prediction

An unheralded name—Luke Clanton or Rasmus Højgaard—will be in the final group on Sunday. Youth has thrived in Detroit before, and 2025 feels ripe for a first-time winner.