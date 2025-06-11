2025 PGA U.S. Open Prediction, Preview, Value Plays & Longshots

Looking for long shots, predictions and everything in between for the 2025 PGA U.S. Open? Here is our betting preview for this weekend’s PGA tour major.

2025 PGA U.S. Open Event Info

Dates: June 12–15, 2025

Location: Oakmont Country Club, Pennsylvania

Course: Par 70, 7,342 yards

Field: 156 players

Purse: $21.5 million

Defending Champion: Bryson DeChambeau

2025 PGA U.S. Open Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, No. 1 golfer in the world Scottie Scheffler is the current favorite at +275. Bryson DeChambeau is the defending U.S. Open champ and is +700 to win this year, while Jon Rahm is +1200. Rory McIlroy is +1400, followed by Ludvig Aberg and Xander Schauffele are +2200, respectively. Collin Morikawa and Joaquin Niemann are +2500, respectively.

Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler (+450)

The world No. 1 enters the U.S. Open as the favorite. Scheffler has been dominant in 2025, securing victories at the PGA Championship and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His consistent performance and strong all-around game make him a formidable contender at Oakmont.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1200)

The defending champion, DeChambeau, is aiming for his third major title. Known for his power game, he proved his prowess at Oakmont in 2024 and will be looking to replicate that success.

Rory McIlroy (+800)

McIlroy’s odds have shifted due to recent performances. Despite a missed cut at the Canadian Open, his past success in U.S. Opens keeps him in the conversation.

Jon Rahm (+1000)

The 2021 U.S. Open champion is seeking redemption after recent underwhelming major finishes. His experience and skill set make him a strong candidate to contend at Oakmont.

Value Picks

Ludvig Åberg (+1500)

The Swedish star has garnered attention with his impressive performances this season. His rising form and potential make him an intriguing bet at Oakmont.

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Consistently finishing in the top 10 at U.S. Opens, Schauffele’s steady play makes him a reliable pick for a strong finish.

Collin Morikawa (+1400)

Known for his precision iron play, Morikawa’s game is well-suited for Oakmont’s challenging layout.

Longshot Opportunities

Shane Lowry (+5500)

With a strong finish at the Canadian Open and previous runner-up performance at Oakmont in 2016, Lowry could be a sleeper pick.

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Fleetwood’s consistency in majors and recent form make him a potential surprise contender.

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

A former U.S. Open champion, Spieth’s experience and skill set could see him make a deep run at Oakmont.