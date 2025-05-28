2025 PGA Memorial Tournament Top Contenders, Dark Horses & Predictions

The 2025 PGA Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, is renowned for its challenging layout and elite field. This year, the tournament promises to be as competitive as ever, with a strong mix of seasoned champions and rising stars.

2025 PGA Memorial Tournament Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler (+280)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Scheffler is the current favorite to win this weekend’s PGA Memorial Tournament. As the defending champion and current World No. 1, Scheffler enters the tournament with exceptional form. His all-around game, particularly his approach play and bogey avoidance, make him a formidable favorite. He leads the field in bogey avoidance over the last 36 rounds, a crucial stat for Muirfield Village’s demanding layout.

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Schauffele’s consistency and ability to perform in big events position him as a strong contender. His recent performances suggest he’s peaking at the right time, making him a solid pick for a top-five finish.

Collin Morikawa (+1600)

Known for his precision and iron play, Morikawa’s skill set aligns well with Muirfield Village’s layout. If his putter cooperates, he has the potential to secure his first Memorial victory.

Justin Thomas (+1800)

Thomas’ short game and around-the-green performance are strengths that could shine at Muirfield Village. His ability to navigate tough conditions makes him a viable threat to win.

Patrick Cantlay (+2200)

Despite some inconsistencies, Cantlay’s history at Muirfield Village, including two wins, cannot be overlooked. His elite approach game keeps him in contention, especially on a course that rewards precision.

2025 PGA Memorial Tournament Dark Horses & Value Picks

Tommy Fleetwood (+2500)

Fleetwood’s ball-striking and consistency in elite fields make him a compelling value pick. His recent form suggests he’s ready for a breakthrough performance.

Ludvig Åberg (+2500)

The young Swede has been making waves on the PGA Tour. His potential and recent performances indicate he could be a surprise contender at Muirfield Village.

Denny McCarthy (+4500)

McCarthy’s exceptional putting could be the key to navigating Muirfield Village’s challenging greens. A strong performance here could propel him into the spotlight.

Sepp Straka (+4500)

Straka’s resilience and ability to perform under pressure make him a candidate for a deep run in the tournament.

Shane Lowry (+4000)

Lowry’s consistent short game and recent top performances position him as a strong contender. His experience in tough conditions adds to his appeal.

2025 PGA Memorial Tournament Prediction

While Scottie Scheffler’s current form and statistical dominance make him the favorite, the unpredictable nature of golf means surprises are always possible. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are poised to challenge, with Tommy Fleetwood and Denny McCarthy offering intriguing value picks. Ultimately, the combination of skill, course knowledge, and mental fortitude will determine the 2025 Memorial Tournament champion.

