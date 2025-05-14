2025 PGA Championship Predictions, Value Picks & Sleepers

The 2025 PGA Championship tees off this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. With a star-studded field and compelling storylines, this year’s tournament promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Let’s break down the top contenders based on the latest odds and form.

Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler (+500)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Scheffler is the current favorite to win this weekend. The World No. 1 has been dominant this season, winning four of his last five tournaments, including the Masters. His consistency and ball-striking prowess make him the favorite heading into Quail Hollow. However, the recent birth of his child could introduce some unpredictability into his preparation. Rory McIlroy (+850)

A four-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy’s familiarity with the course gives him a significant edge. Despite a major drought since 2014, his recent form suggests he could be poised for a breakthrough. Xander Schauffele (+1000)

The defending champion, Schauffele set a record with a 21-under par victory at Valhalla last year. His consistency in majors, with twelve top-10 finishes, makes him a strong candidate to repeat. Jon Rahm (+1200)

After a challenging 2024, Rahm has bounced back with impressive performances this season. His aggressive playstyle and ability to handle pressure make him a formidable opponent. Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

The young Swede has quickly risen through the ranks, finishing second at the Masters and securing a win at the Genesis Invitational. His calm demeanor and skill set suggest he’s ready for a major victory.

2025 PGA Championship Value Picks

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

DeChambeau’s power game and recent form make him a compelling option. His T2 finish at last year’s PGA Championship and a strong showing at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2021 highlight his potential at Quail Hollow.

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Known for his iron play and consistency, Morikawa has been a consistent performer in majors. His ability to navigate challenging courses could serve him well at Quail Hollow.

Max Homa (+3500)

A fan favorite, Homa has shown flashes of brilliance, including a T3 finish at the 2024 Masters. If he can maintain consistency, he could be a surprise contender.

Course Insights: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow is known for its challenging layout, featuring the “Green Mile” stretch—holes 16 through 18—that can make or break a player’s round. Players with strong ball-striking abilities and mental fortitude will have an advantage. Familiarity with the course, as demonstrated by McIlroy’s success, is also a significant factor.

2025 PGA Championship Final Predictions

Top Pick: Scottie Scheffler (+500)

Dark Horse: Ludvig Åberg (+1600)

Course Specialist: Rory McIlroy (+850)

Potential Surprise: Max Homa (+3500)

With the tournament underway, all eyes will be on these contenders as they vie for the Wanamaker Trophy. The combination of skill, course knowledge, and mental toughness will determine who emerges victorious at Quail Hollow.