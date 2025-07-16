2025 Open Championship Preview and Predictions: Can Shane Lowry Surprise?

This week, the world’s top golfers descend upon Royal Portrush’s Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland for the 153rd Open Championship. The historic links layout, last seen hosting The Open in 2019, is once again set to test every aspect of a player’s game.

With unpredictable weather, deep pot bunkers, and the ever-present pressure of major championship golf, this year’s event promises drama, heartbreak, and potentially a career-defining victory. The betting odds offer a clear picture of where public and expert confidence lies, but The Open is known for surprises, and Dunluce won’t go easy on anyone.

Favorites and Form

Scottie Scheffler enters as the outright favorite at +600 according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, and for good reason. He’s been the most consistent force in golf over the past two seasons, pairing laser-like ball striking with an increasingly reliable short game. While Scheffler has yet to win an Open Championship, his all-weather game and calm demeanor make him an obvious contender to finally lift the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy, at +800, will carry the emotional weight of a home-soil victory chase. After his heartbreak at Royal Portrush in 2019—missing the cut after a disastrous opening round—McIlroy will be laser-focused this week. He’s played solid golf in 2025 and has been trending toward another major title. The crowd support could either lift him to glory or add pressure to an already weighty legacy.

Jon Rahm (+1200) hasn’t had his best year, but he thrives on tough layouts and bad weather. He’s still one of the most powerful and passionate players in the field, and if the wind picks up, his low ball flight and elite iron play could give him a crucial edge.

Dangerous Mid-Tier Contenders

Bryson DeChambeau at +2200 is one to watch. He’s turned heads with strong major performances lately, including a T2 finish at the U.S. Open. While links golf isn’t naturally suited to his bomb-and-gouge style, his improved finesse around the greens and strategic evolution make him a real threat.

Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele, both at +2500, are two players who seem overdue for a major. Fleetwood grew up on English links and thrives in these conditions, while Schauffele’s composure and recent win at the PGA Championship show he’s capable of closing the deal on the biggest stages.

Ludvig Åberg (+2800) and Viktor Hovland (+2800) represent the new wave of elite European talent. Åberg’s rise has been meteoric, and while he’s yet to win a major, he’s not far off. Hovland, meanwhile, has shown the temperament and all-around skill to contend in any major, though his short game will need to be sharp on Dunluce’s tight turf.

Dark Horses and Long Shots

Shane Lowry (+3500) won in 2019 at Royal Portrush, and his comfort here cannot be overstated. If the weather turns, his short game and grit could help him contend again.

Collin Morikawa (+4000) is flying under the radar, but his Open Championship win in 2021 proves he knows how to handle the links. With iron play as precise as ever, he’s excellent value.

Jordan Spieth (+6000) always plays creatively in links conditions, and if his putter heats up, he could be dangerous. Likewise, Brooks Koepka (+8000), though not at peak form, has the major pedigree to surprise.

Further down, keep an eye on Cameron Smith (+9000), whose touch around the greens could be crucial, and Hideki Matsuyama (+10000), who has quietly been rounding into form.

The Open Championship Prediction

Dunluce demands strategy, patience, and creativity. While Scheffler is the safest pick, this feels like the year Rory McIlroy finally gets his Open redemption—the storylines, his form, and his experience all align. Still, don’t discount Tommy Fleetwood to make a real run, especially if conditions toughen. As for a true long-shot sleeper, Collin Morikawa offers excellent value and a proven Open track record.

Winner Prediction: Rory McIlroy (+800)

Top Contenders: Scottie Scheffler (+600), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500), Collin Morikawa (+4000)

Sleeper Pick: Jordan Spieth (+6000)

Let the winds blow, and let the Claret Jug be earned.