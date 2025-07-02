2025 John Deere Classic Preview, Contenders to Watch, Sleepers & Predictions

The PGA Tour heads to the Midwest for one of its most player-friendly stops: TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Known for yielding low scores, the John Deere Classic has traditionally served as a launching pad for rising stars and a haven for streaky putters. With a relatively open field and no top-10 OWGR players entered, the tournament promises volatility—and betting value.

2025 John Deere Classic Quick View

Dates: July 3–6, 2025

Location: TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

Par/Yardage: Par 71, 7,289 yards

Defending Champion: Sepp Straka (not in field this year)

Tournament Preview

Expect a birdie-fest on the soft fairways and receptive greens of Deere Run, where past winners like Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, and Michael Kim lit up the scoreboard with mid-20s under par totals.

Contenders to Watch

Ben Griffin (+1600)

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Griffin enters as the betting favorite. Thanks to recent strong finishes and a game that fits TPC Deere Run’s demand for sharp wedges and hot putting, it’s clear why he’s the favorite. He’s still chasing his first PGA Tour win, and this is the perfect stage to get it.

Denny McCarthy (+2500)

One of the best pure putters on Tour, McCarthy can turn red-hot in low-scoring conditions. He’s been knocking on the door with several top-10s this season and should be a threat if he gains strokes off the tee.

Jason Day (+2500)

Day is the most experienced name near the top of the odds board, and while he’s no longer in his prime, he’s shown flashes of his vintage self in 2025. If his back holds up, he can make noise with his elite iron play.

Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)

One of the most intriguing young talents on Tour. After a stellar amateur career and some impressive PGA Tour starts, the John Deere could be his breakout win.

Mid-Tier Sleepers

J.T. Poston (+3500)

Past champion (2022) at this event and always dangerous on easy setups. His short game and putting thrive in birdie-fests like Deere Run.

Chris Gotterup (+4500)

Statistically solid across the board and trending upward. Gotterup’s power gives him scoring opportunities on par 5s, and his aggressive style suits this layout.

Luke Clanton (+4000)

The amateur phenom is in form and fearless. With college success translating into quick pro results, Clanton could become the latest young gun to win the Deere.

Longshots Worth a Look

Eric Cole (+8000)

Exceptionally consistent ball-striker with top-10 potential. He hasn’t broken through for a win yet, but this could be his spot.

Joel Dahmen (+15000)

Dahmen has been quiet in 2025, but he loves shorter, softer courses like Deere Run. He’s a grinder who thrives in less pressure-filled fields.

Gordon Sargent (+40000)

The elite college player and amateur powerhouse has the tools and maturity to contend, especially in a weaker field like this.

Prediction: Who Wins the 2025 John Deere Classic?

Winner: Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500)

Thorbjornsen is poised for a breakthrough. His combination of elite ball-striking, strong composure under pressure, and familiarity with scoring conditions make him a perfect fit to take home his first PGA Tour title.

Top 5 Finish Picks:

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ben Griffin

Chris Gotterup

J.T. Poston

Denny McCarthy

Betting Value Summary

Player Odds Bet Type

Michael Thorbjornsen +2500 Win/Top 5

Chris Gotterup +4500 Top 10

Luke Clanton +4000 Win/Top 20

Eric Cole +8000 Top 10

Gordon Sargent +40000 Longshot Top 10