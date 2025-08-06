2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Predictions: Could Schauffele surprise?

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off the FedExCup Playoffs at TPC Southwind, a course known for its narrow fairways, penal rough, and demanding approach shots. Which golfers will surprise this weekend?

2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship Event Breakdown

Date: August 7–10, 2025

Location: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Purse: $20 million

Defending Champion: Lucas Glover

Overview

Precision is key, and past champions have often ranked near the top in strokes gained: approach and putting. With the playoff field trimmed to the top 70, the intensity ramps up immediately in Memphis.

This is also where careers turn corners and playoff narratives are written. The pressure to perform, the playoff implications, and a star-studded field all combine to make this one of the most unpredictable yet exciting events on the calendar.

Favorites to Watch

Scottie Scheffler (+275)

No surprise here—Scheffler enters as the runaway favorite according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv. He’s been historically dominant tee-to-green this season and has multiple wins, including the Masters and Memorial. While his putter has cooled off from his early-season hot streak, his consistency is unmatched. If he brings even a B+ putting week, he’ll be in the final group on Sunday.

Prediction: Top-5 finish is likely. Worth a win bet only if you’re comfortable with short odds.

Xander Schauffele (+1800)

The Olympic gold medalist has quietly pieced together one of the most consistent seasons on tour. Always a threat in big events, Xander’s all-around game fits Southwind well. He’s due for a big win after contending multiple times this year.

Prediction: Excellent value as a contender. A strong play for win/place bets.

Viktor Hovland (+2200)

Hovland has been in top form heading into Memphis, and he won the BMW Championship last year in dramatic fashion. His ball striking is elite, and his putting—once a weakness—has improved markedly. Southwind sets up well for his precision game.

Prediction: Solid value. A good DFS and outright bet option.

Mid-Tier Sleepers

Ludvig Åberg (+2800)

This guy’s the real deal. With a win and multiple top-10s in his first full season, Åberg’s game is built for playoff pressure. Elite off the tee and composed under stress, he could be this week’s breakout star.

Justin Thomas (+3000)

JT has shown flashes of his old self lately. He’s a former FedExCup champ and knows how to dial it up this time of year. While inconsistent in 2025, his experience and familiarity with the course make him dangerous.

Aaron Rai (+3500)

Sneaky good form, elite iron play, and a steady temperament. If putting variance swings in his favor, Rai could shock the field.

Deep Sleepers & Value Plays

Lucas Glover (+7500)

The defending champ has cooled off in 2025, but he loves this track. At 75/1, you’re getting major course history at a discount.

Min Woo Lee (+10000)

Explosive talent, trending upward, and always a fan favorite. Could catch fire if the course suits his aggressive style.

Cam Davis (+40000)

Inconsistent, yes—but when he’s on, he can go super low. High ceiling, low floor, but big-time return if he finds his swing.

Fades

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Spieth’s season has been turbulent, and his game off the tee isn’t sharp enough for a demanding layout like Southwind. While he has magic in him, the margin for error here is razor-thin.

Wyndham Clark (+5000)

Struggling with form and hasn’t fared well on tight tracks like TPC Southwind. Hard pass this week unless he flashes something in Round 1.

Final Predictions

Winner: Xander Schauffele (+1800) – It’s his time. Excellent form, great ball-striking, and primed for a FedExCup surge.

Top 5: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, Justin Thomas

Dark Horse: Aaron Rai (+3500) – Flies under the radar but checks every statistical box this week.

Best Bets

Top 10 Finish: Ludvig Åberg (+280)

Top 20 Finish: Lucas Glover (+275)

Head-to-Head: Xander Schauffele over Collin Morikawa

Outright: Xander Schauffele (+1800), Aaron Rai (+3500), Min Woo Lee (+10000)