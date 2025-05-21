2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Odds, Preview & Prediction

The 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 19–25. As the PGA Tour’s longest-running non-major event, dating back to 1946, Colonial is renowned for its classic design and challenging layout.

The par-70, 7,289-yard course demands precision off the tee and strong iron play, with narrow fairways, small Bentgrass greens, and a formidable stretch known as the “Horrible Horseshoe” (holes 3–5).

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Scottie Scheffler is the current favorite at +230, followed by Daniel Berger at +2200. Jordan Spieth an Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, are +2500, respectively.

Course Characteristics

Colonial’s narrow fairways and small greens require accuracy and strategic shot-making. The course’s layout, combined with the Texas heat, makes it a true test of endurance and skill. Recent renovations led by architect Gil Hanse have restored the course to its original design while updating necessary fixtures, such as implementing a new irrigation system and relocating green complexes.

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for the tournament week includes sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures ranging from 92°F to 95°F. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, particularly on Thursday and Sunday, which could affect play.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Top Contenders

Scottie Scheffler: The Texas native and recent PGA Championship winner is the favorite at +230 odds. His strong tee-to-green game and familiarity with the course make him a top pick.

Jordan Spieth: With a solid track record at Colonial, Spieth is a strong contender. His ability to navigate challenging courses and perform under pressure will be key.

Daniel Berger: Known for his consistency and strong ball-striking, Berger could be a threat if he finds his rhythm early in the tournament.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Sleeper Picks

Akshay Bhatia (70/1): Despite recent struggles, Bhatia’s early-season form and past Texas win make him an intriguing long-shot bet.

Emiliano Grillo (100/1): The 2024 champion at Colonial, Grillo’s return to a course where he has succeeded before could lead to another strong performance.

Adam Schenk (250/1): Although winless in 229 PGA Tour starts, Schenk’s familiarity with Texas courses and recent flashes of form make him a potential surprise contender.

2025 Charles Schwab Challenge Prediction

Given the course’s emphasis on accuracy and approach play, Scottie Scheffler’s combination of local knowledge and recent form positions him as the favorite. However, with unpredictable weather and the challenging layout, a sleeper pick like Emiliano Grillo could capitalize on the conditions to secure a victory. Expect a winning score around 10-under par, typical for Colonial’s demanding setup.