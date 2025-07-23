2025 3M Open Preview & Prediction: Best Value Bets & Outright Winner?

The 3M Open returns to Minnesota’s TPC Twin Cities, known for its wide fairways, reachable par 5s, and risk-reward holes—especially the water-laden closing stretch. It’s a tournament where aggressive play pays off, and scores often plummet into the low 20s under par. As the FedEx Cup playoffs loom, this event offers a critical opportunity for bubble players to lock up postseason status and for rising stars to notch a breakthrough win.

3M Open Snapshot

Dates: July 25–28, 2025

Location: TPC Twin Cities – Blaine, Minnesota

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,431 yards

Defending Champion: Lee Hodges

3M Open Key Storylines

Sam Burns (+1600) enters as the odds favorite according to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv. Though still seeking consistency this season, his putting prowess and elite iron play make him a strong contender on this scoreable track.

Chris Gotterup (+1800) is red-hot with multiple top-10s in recent weeks. He’s gained strokes across the board and ranks among the longest hitters—an asset at TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau (+4000), the 2022 champion here, has struggled this season, but course familiarity and a history of bouncing back make him a compelling mid-tier option.

Akshay Bhatia (+3500) has quietly developed into one of the tour’s more creative players. His iron game is elite, and he’ll be dangerous if the putter cooperates.

Luke Clanton (+7000), the amateur phenom with back-to-back top-10s earlier this month, is on everyone’s radar. If he contends again, expect the hype to hit overdrive.

Value Picks & Sleepers

Michael Thorbjornsen (+2800): One of the top amateurs now turning pro. He’s already proven he can hang at PGA Tour level and could follow the Ludvig Åberg breakout path.

Alex Noren (+9000): Quietly playing solid golf. His ball-striking suits this venue, and his experience could give him an edge in the chaos of Sunday.

Webb Simpson (+17500): A longshot, yes, but his recent signs of life combined with his short game savvy could help him navigate a birdie-fest.

3M Open Predictions

Winner: Chris Gotterup (+1800)

The New Jersey native is mashing the ball, dialed in with his wedges, and trending upward. TPC Twin Cities rewards aggressive drivers and strong iron players—Gotterup fits the mold.

3M Open Top-5 Finish: Akshay Bhatia (+3500)

Expect Bhatia to stay in the mix all weekend. His ability to generate birdies and control spin into soft greens gives him a strong advantage.

Sleeper Pick: Luke Clanton (+7000)

He’s fearless, and that’s exactly what’s needed here. If he keeps his driver in play, a backdoor top-10—or better—is within reach.

Best Bets (Outright / Finishing Positions)

Top 10: Sam Burns (+1600 outright, ~+150 T10)

Top 20: Max Greyserman (+3000 outright, ~+250 T20)

Top 30: Erik Van Rooyen (+8000 outright, ~+300 T30)

First-Round Leader: Jake Knapp (+2800) – fast starter with elite early-week metrics

Final Thoughts

With few superstars in the field, the 3M Open is a wide-open event teeming with breakout potential. Look for fireworks, aggressive eagles, and a thrilling Sunday shootout. The winner may need to hit -22 or better to hoist the trophy.