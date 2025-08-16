Tiger-Cats vs. Roughriders CFL Prediction: Will Riders’ defense slow Levi Mitchell?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to look like the class of the West at 7-1, and they welcome the East-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats (6-3) to Mosaic Stadium this Saturday—spotlight action in Week 11 of the CFL campaign. The Riders are 3.5-point home favorites in this clash, with the total pegged at 53.5. What’s the smart bet in today’s Tiger-Cats vs. Roughriders matchup?

Tiger-Cats vs. Roughriders Game Snapshot

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 16, 2025

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Tiger-Cats vs. Roughriders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughriders are 3.5-point home favorites to knock off the Tiger-Cats. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 53.5 points.

Game Preview

Saskatchewan comes in with rare depth and consistency—it’s the first time in 2025 they’ll field the same starting lineup on back-to-back weeks, a sign their injury woes may finally be behind them. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s high-octane offense, paced by Bo Levi Mitchell (league-leading 2,856 passing yards and 21 TDs), remains potent—though they’ve just had a 41-38 overtime slip against BC knock them off their six-game win streak.

This will be a cerebral battle: Hamilton’s aerial assault versus Saskatchewan’s iron-clad defense. The Riders have allowed the fewest big plays in the league—a testament to their defensive discipline—while the Tiger-Cats have given up just the second-fewest completions of 30+ yards.

Tiger-Cats vs. Roughriders Prediction

The Riders will field the same lineup for the first time all season—finally in harmony—and lean heavily on a defense that allows the fewest big plays in the CFL. Hamilton counters with the red-hot arm of Bo Levi Mitchell, the league’s passing king (2,856 yards, 21 TDs), but his offense recently suffered an overtime slip at BC that ended its winning streak.

In a chess match of strategy versus firepower, I’ll ride the home defense: lean Roughriders –3.5, but expect a competitive tilt that might flirt with the Over 53.5 if Hamilton’s aerial game pops again.

CFL PREDICTION: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS -3.5