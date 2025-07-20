Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks CFL Prediction: Is Betting Total too Low?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3–2) head to Ottawa looking to cap off a successful road trip, following last week’s narrow 23–20 win at home over the Redblacks. With momentum swinging their way, Hamilton aims to solidify its position in the East Division. Meanwhile, Ottawa (1–5) is desperate to avoid a fourth straight loss and finally secure its first home win of the season in front of a hungry TD Place crowd. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks matchup?

Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks Game Info

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

TD Place Stadium

Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tiger-Cats are 1.5-point favorites to knock off the Redblacks. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 54 points.

Game Context & Recent Form

Last week’s clash saw Ottawa take the lead early, only to watch it slip away in the final two minutes when Bo Levi Mitchell connected for a late TD—demonstrating Hamilton’s grit and clutch mentality. Ottawa, plagued by mistakes and inconsistency, is eager for redemption after committing just three penalties for 30 yards in that game, and will look to build on a more disciplined performance.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Offensive Showdown: Ottawa QB Dru Brown returned to the lineup last week, throwing for 283 yards and two interceptions. His offensive unit, though still sputtering, boasts upside—he averaged 410 passing yards per game in his previous five starts.

Mitchell vs. Ottawa D: Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell continues to lead the league in passing yards (1,485) with 11 TDs and just one interception so far. His connection with Kenny Lawler has been electric—578 yards and seven TDs together through five games.

Critical Defense: Ottawa’s defense has struggled, especially against high-octane passing attacks; they’ve surrendered at least 400 yards in three of five games. With DB Elijah McGhee and newcomer Justin Howell expected to step up, Ottawa’s secondary will be under intense pressure.

Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks Prediction

Expect another offensive feast in Ottawa. Hamilton’s aerial assault—headed by Mitchell and Lawler—should keep piling on, while Ottawa will bounce back offensively and avoid falling further behind.

Tiger-Cats vs. Redblacks CFL Prediction: OVER 54