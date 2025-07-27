Tiger-Cats vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Will Hamilton pull off upset?

The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats (4–2) head west to face the BC Lions (3–4) at BC Place Stadium on Sunday at ** 7:00 p.m. ET**, with coverage on TSN/CFL+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Tiger-Cats vs. Lions matchup?

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions Game Info

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at B.C. Lions

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 27, 2025

BC Place

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lions are 3-point favorites to knock off the Tiger-Cats. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 55.5 points.

Game Preview

Hamilton enters with momentum—riding a four-game winning streak, including a decisive 30–15 victory over Ottawa last week—and the returning strength of Bo Levi Mitchell, who is completing over 66 % of his passes for 1,812 yards, 12 TDs, and only two interceptions. The Ticats’ passing game—led by standout receiver Kenny Lawler and Tim White—has combined for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

BC counters with Nathan Rourke at QB, throwing for approximately 1,607 yards, 10 TDs, and four picks, while their run game features James Butler—league rushing leader with over 500 yards. Despite BC’s offensive weapons, the Lions have lost two of their last three at home and their defense has been inconsistent, especially in the secondary where they’ve surrendered a league-high number of long pass plays.

Key Matchup Storylines

Hamilton’s aerial attack is elite, averaging over 296 passing yards per game and scoring over 31 points per game—ranking first in the CFL. Their defense is also solid, allowing just 26 points per game and particularly effective in stopping the pass, especially on the road. Meanwhile, BC has struggled at home, posting several losses and allowing opponents to move the ball efficiently—especially the Ticats, who have beaten them in 7 of their last 10 meetings.

Betting markets reflect this narrative: Hamilton is getting +3 points (BC minus) and the total is set around 55.5. Sharp money is siding with Hamilton straight up and against the spread; they’re 4–1–1 ATS in their last six games versus BC and 5–2 ATS on the road overall. Furthermore, many expert picks are hammering the Over 55.5, anticipating a high-scoring shootout.

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions Prediction

With their offensive firepower and improving defense, the Tiger‑Cats present clear value at +3. Bo Levi Mitchell and his weapons should exploit the BC secondary early, and Hamilton’s consistent scoring pace suggests they can keep pace with whatever BC generates.

Hamilton’s well-rounded attack and suffocating pass defense make them a strong value play on the road. Expect an entertaining matchup with offense dominating—Hamilton to win and cover, and the Over to hit comfortably.

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions CFL Prediction: HAMILTON TIGER-CATS +3