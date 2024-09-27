Tiger-Cats vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Expect Plenty of Points?

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Vancouver to take on the Lions on Friday night. With the Lions listed as a 7.0-point favorites and the total sitting at 53.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Tiger-Cats vs. Lions prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

781 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+7.0) at 782 BC Lions (-7.0); o/u 53.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 27, 2024

BC Place, Toronto

TV: TSN+

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

The Tiger-Cats moved to 5-9 after beating the Argonauts by 2 points on September 20th. Bo Levi Mitchell continued his strong play throwing for 362 yards and one touchdown. Hamilton looks for their fourth consecutive victory.

BC Lions Game Notes

The Lions dropped to 7-7 on the year after a 16-point loss against the Argos on September 13th. Nathan Rourke is expected to remain the starter coming off the bye week as the Lions host Hamilton on Friday.

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. We had the over with the Tiger-Cats/Argonauts last week which won easily and we’ll go right back to it this week.

The Tiger-Cats offense is clicking on all cylinders, scoring 30+ points in three consecutive games, however the defense continues to allow a lot of yards and points. BC had a bye week last week, so they should be fully prepared for Hamilton. The Lions have explosive playmakers all over the field, there should be plenty of points once again on Friday.

Tiger-Cats vs. Lions Prediction: Over 53.5