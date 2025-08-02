Tiger-Cats vs. Elks CFL Prediction: Is Hamilton Best Bet to Cover?

Week 9 of the CFL season kicks off Saturday afternoon with a cross-division clash between two teams heading in opposite directions. The red-hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats look to extend their five-game winning streak as they visit the struggling Edmonton Elks, who are desperate for a turnaround at home. With playoff positioning on the line for Hamilton and pride at stake for Edmonton, this matchup offers plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike. What’s the best bet in today’s Tiger-Cats vs. Elks matchup?

Tiger-Cats vs. Elks Game Snapshot

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Elks

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 1, 2025

Commonwealth Stadium

Tiger-Cats vs. Elks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tiger-Cats are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Elks. The betting total, meanwhile, is sitting at 54.5 points.

Game Preview

The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats (5–2), soaring on a five‑game winning streak, travel west to face the Edmonton Elks (1–5) at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton — with kickoff set for 3:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM MDT. Hamilton leads the East Division battle, while Edmonton sits at the bottom of the West, desperate to turn the tide in front of its home fans.

Hamilton boasts the CFL’s most explosive offense, averaging about 32.1 points and 377 yards per game, led by Bo Levi Mitchell, who tops the league in passing yards (~2,200) and touchdowns (15). Their Week 8 performance was emblematic of their firepower: a comeback win over BC with 389 passing yards and three touchdowns when trailing late in the game

SCCG Management. Despite their scoring punch, Hamilton’s defense has been vulnerable, allowing roughly 27–32 points per game and ranking near the bottom in yards surrendered.

By comparison, Edmonton has been largely ineffectual offensively, managing just 22.7 PPG and ranking near last in passing (≈209 yds/game) and total yards (≈302 yds/game). A quarterback change was made last week, with Cody Fajardo stepping in and posting 346 passing yards and two TDs, though the offense lacked a running game and the O‑line gave up eight sacks . Disciplined play has also been an issue: Edmonton has been flagged often for penalties that stall drives.

Historically, the matchups are even—the teams split their last six meetings, with each winning on the road in 2024—but Hamilton has the recent momentum edge.

Matchup Storylines

Offensive Dominance vs. Defensive Weakness

Hamilton’s high-octane offense is tailor-made to exploit Edmonton’s porous defense. Mitchell’s elite arm and Hamilton’s receiving corps should push the total over the 54.5 point line, which oddsmakers have flagged as likely given the dynamics.

Quarterback Battle

Bo Levi Mitchell’s consistency contrasts sharply with Edmonton’s uncertainty. While Fajardo generated buzz last week, Edmonton’s offensive line has struggled to protect him. Hamilton’s pressure-heavy defense could force turnovers or pressure Fajardo into mistakes.

Betting Trends

Hamilton is 4–1 ATS in its last five games and 6–2 ATS on the road, while Edmonton is 1–5 straight up and 1–5 ATS at home recently, showing a significant betting edge for Hamilton.

Tiger-Cats vs. Elks Prediction

Expect the Tiger‑Cats to control tempo, strike early through the air, and keep the chains moving. The Elks may make a game of it late if Fajardo stays protected and they minimize mistakes, but Hamilton’s offensive superiority should prevail.

Final Take: The Hamilton Tiger‑Cats win and cover the –3.5 spread, with a final score prediction of around 30‑23 in favor of Hamilton.

CFL PREDICTION: HAMILTON TIGER-CATS -3.5