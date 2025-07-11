Stampeders vs. Roughriders CFL Prediction: Will Calgary cash as an underdog?

The undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders (4–0) host 3–1 Calgary in a West Division showdown that pits the league’s most efficient rushing attacks against each other. Saskatchewan brings momentum and home-field confidence to Mosaic Stadium, while Calgary aims to stay close in the standings with a well-rounded offensive attack. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stampeders vs. Roughriders matchup?

Stampeders vs. Roughriders Game Snapshot

Calgary Stampeders at Saskatchewan Roughriders

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 11, 2025

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Stampeders vs. Roughriders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughriders are laying 5.5 points to the visiting Stampeders. The total, meanwhile, sits at 53.5.

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Riding High

The Riders enter the game fresh off a bye week, having demolished the BC Lions 37–18 behind A.J. Ouellette’s 139‑yard, one‑touchdown afternoon on a punishing 23‑carry workload. Ouellette leads the CFL with 86.8 rushing yards per game, while Saskatchewan tops the league in scoring at 33.8 PPG. Veteran QB Trevor Harris is expected to return from injury, adding stability to a dynamic ground game that’s third-best in league yardage and first in rushing. Their defense has tightened up after a rough start, now boasting the best turnover margin (+6) and allowing just 24.8 PPG.

Calgary Stampeders: Balanced and Beau

Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. continues to build his stats, now approaching 1,025 passing yards on the season with two TDs and three interceptions. Calgary’s offense ranks second in the league, scoring 29 PPG, while their defense remains stingy—leading the CFL in points allowed per game at just over 20. RB Dedrick Mills is a real engine, averaging 77.8 rushing yards per game and piling up 311 total yards with five TDs. The Stamps won their last outing in commanding fashion, throttling Winnipeg 37–16 despite being outgained in yardage—thanks in part to forcing four turnovers.

Head-to-Head & Matchups

Calgary holds the upper hand in Regina, winning ten of their last eleven visits, including a five-game streak. But those days might be numbered—Saskatchewan is currently 4–0 at home this season. In the trenches, the Rider’s stout run defense (allowing only ~66.5 rushing yards/game) will clash with Calgary’s ground pounder Mills; meanwhile, Adams will test a Saskatchewan secondary known for aggressive takeaway skills. Turnover battle is expected to favor the Riders, who already have a league-best +6 margin.

Key Storylines to Watch

Ouellette vs. Mills: The CFL’s #1 and #2 rushing leaders go head‑to‑head. Whichever ground game dominates could decide the clock and the outcome.

Turnovers as a tipping point: Saskatchewan’s +6 TO margin practically guarantees an edge; Calgary may struggle to flip that script.

Harris’ return: Getting Trevor Harris back should boost offensive tempo and efficiency—expect more balance and fewer turnovers.

History vs. momentum: Despite Calgary’s historical success in Regina, the current form favors Saskatchewan, who are playing their brand of game with confidence and consistency.

Stampeders vs. Roughriders Prediction

This clash is shaping up as a classic grind-it-out West showdown. Saskatchewan’s rushing prowess, home-field advantage, and turnover dominance give them the edge. Calgary is a solid team with balanced offense and stingy defense but may come up short in the trenches.

CFL PREDICTION: CALGARY STAMPEDERS +5.5