Stampeders vs. Redblacks CFL Prediction: What’s the top bet?

On Thursday night at TD Place Stadium, the 5–2 Calgary Stampeders will attempt to keep their momentum alive as they visit the struggling 1–6 Ottawa Redblacks, who come off a bye and will be desperate to snap a four-game losing skid. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Stampeders vs. Redblacks matchup?

Stampeders vs. Redblacks Game Snapshot

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 31, 2025

TD Place Stadium

Stampeders vs. Redblacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Redblacks are 3.5-point home favorites to beat the Stampeders. The betting total, meanwhile, is sitting at 49.5 points.

Stampeders Overview

Calgary enters the matchup riding a wave of recent success: they’ve improved to 5–2 with dominant wins against Winnipeg (41–20), Saskatchewan (24–10), and Winnipeg again (37–16), though they did stumble in Week 8 with a narrow 23–21 loss to Montreal.

Offensively, the Stampeders are among the CFL’s most efficient units—averaging roughly 28.9 points per game and 395 yards, ranking near the top of the league in scoring and total yards. Their passing game is particularly potent, combining efficiency with volume—averaging over 267 passing yards per game with a healthy 14.6 yards per attempt, while their ground game churns out about 127 yards per contest.

Defensively, Calgary stands out as the strongest in the CFL—they’re conceding just 19.1 points per game, a league-best mark, and holding opponents to under 10 yards per pass attempt on average.

Redblacks Overview

Ottawa has endured a difficult start to the season and comes into the contest winless at home (0–3) and with a dismal 1–6 overall mark. They’ve lost four straight and have struggled to put up points, averaging just 21.1 PPG and around 336.7 total yards per game—ranking mid‐to‐lower in the league offensively.

Defensively, the Redblacks have allowed a robust 29.0 PPG, along with over 270 passing yards per game, placing them near the bottom of the CFL standings defensively. They will rely heavily on QB Dru Brown (assuming health after an injury scare) and the return of rested weapons to spark any hope.

Matchup Analysis

Calgary’s offensive firepower vs. Ottawa’s porous defense: The Stampeders’ efficient passing and ground attack should exploit Redblacks’ struggles defending both the run and the pass.

Calgary’s elite defense vs. Ottawa’s inconsistent offense: With Ottawa scoring just 17.3 PPG in conference play, Calgary’s defense could dominate field position and limit scoring opportunities.

Trends: Calgary is undefeated ATS on the road this year (3–0), while Ottawa is winless at home ATS (0–3). Additionally, the under has hit in most recent matchups at TD Place—including five of the last five there—and in several of these teams’ recent games .

Ottawa’s lone win so far this season was a Week 3 20–12 victory over Calgary in blustery, rainy conditions at McMahon Stadium. But historically in Ottawa, Calgary has won 5 of the last 6 road matchups against the Redblacks at TD Place.

Stampeders vs. Redblacks Prediction

Primary pick: Stampeders +4.5

All signs point to Calgary: superior defense, more balanced offense, perfect road ATS record, and Ottawa’s home woes create strong value in backing the Stamps to cover.

Secondary play: Under 52.5

Given the consistent history of lower-scoring outcomes in this matchup and both teams showing trends toward under results, the total set of 52.5 appears vulnerable.

Projected score: Calgary 32, Ottawa 19

Calgary carries a rhythm and defensive identity that Ottawa simply hasn’t shown this season. With Ottawa at home and still searching for form—and Calgary riding as one of the CFL’s most complete teams—it looks like a road win with a clean cover for the Stampeders. If scoring does stay modest, the Under seems like a smart secondary angle/