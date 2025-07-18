Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Will Winnipeg gain measure of revenge?

Fresh off a decisive 37–16 victory over the Bombers in Week 5, the Calgary Stampeders (4–1) visit Winnipeg. They are hungry to confirm their status as West Division contenders. Calgary leads the West and has thrived as underdogs. They rebounded with a dominant performance over the once-undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders. Meanwhile, Winnipeg, sitting at 3–1, returns from a bye and is primed for revenge. This is especially true at home, where they boast a staggering 43–6 record straight-up since 2019. What’s the best bet for this Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers matchup?

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Game Info

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, July 18, 2025

Princess Auto Stadium

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 4-point favorites to knock off the Stampeders. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 50 points.

Key Storylines

Bombers Rebound Mentality: After surrendering two pick-sixes that turned the tide in Calgary, Winnipeg knows it has superior talent. Play-calling veteran Zach Collaros is expected to steer the offence with precision. Analysts bet on a bounce-back and home win for Winnipeg.

Stamps’ Underdog Surge: Calgary’s ground game is elite—runner Dedrick Mills paces the league in rushing TDs. Their defense ranks among the CFL best, allowing just 18.2 points per game. Though healthy, their WR corps is slightly dinged up. Winnipeg may miss key targets like Dalton Schoen.

Home Field Advantage: Winnipeg’s dominance at Princess Auto Stadium is no fluke. They outgained Calgary last time and have held a 12–5 advantage since 2018. Their defensive efficiency extends across the board, especially in pass defense.

Betting & Predictions

Odds favor the Bombers by about 3–3.5 points, and most experts agree. Covers gives Winnipeg a 57% chance, with a -3 spread pick. Over/under sits near 50 points—expect an explosive rematch after nearly 750 combined yards in Week 5. Two picks were returned for TDs. Bombers get the nod on the money line (-180), and Over 49.5 is considered a solid bet.

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers Prediction

This rematch promises fireworks. Winnipeg’s motivation—with home-field and revenge—positions them as the likely victors in a tight contest. But don’t count out Calgary: their rushing attack and stingy defense could keep it close. This is especially true if early turnovers go their way. Best-case scenario for bettors: Winnipeg gets its revenge on Calgary and covers the 4-point spread.

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -4