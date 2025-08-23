Roughriders vs Stampeders Preview: West Showdown Rocks Calgary

Our Roughriders vs Stampeders preview hones in on a standout Week 12 CFL clash, where the West-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders (8–1) take on the Calgary Stampeders (6–3) in a simmering rivalry. The Riders travel to McMahon Stadium with a modest 1-point underdog tag, and with the total set at 50.5, bettors should brace for a gritty, defensive slugfest full of tactical intrigue.

Recent Performance & Stakes

Saskatchewan enters on a four-game win streak, fresh off a dominant 29–9 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Trevor Harris continues his stellar season, going 21/27 for 307 yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Ouellette powered the ground game with 84 yards on 18 carries. KeeSean Johnson also exploded with 117 receiving yards on 8 catches.

Calgary avoided a slide last week with a 28–27 home win over Winnipeg. Vernon Adams Jr. led the charge with 17/24, 300 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Dedrick Mills rushed for 105 yards on 18 carries, and Jalen Philpot hauled in 88 yards on 5 receptions.

Player Matchups & Key Shifts

Trevor Harris (Riders QB): The veteran is a top MVP contender, combining pinpoint passing with leadership. His rapport with KeeSean Johnson is a strategic weapon.

Vernon Adams Jr. (Stamps QB): Dynamic and resilient, Adams put up big numbers in their Week 6 loss and must replicate that success at home.

Damien Alford (Stamps WR): The first-overall draft pick is back from a hamstring injury and ready to fill the void left by injured receivers like Dominique Rhymes. His return transforms Calgary’s vertical threat.

Brett Lauther (Riders K): Struggled with accuracy (only 66.7% FG rate), prompting Saskatchewan to sign kicker Campbell Fair as a potential shakeup.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stampeders are 1-point home favorites to beat the Roughriders. The total, meanwhile, sits at 50.5.

Analysis & Game Projection

Both teams rank among CFL’s stingiest defenses, yet lean on efficient, methodical offenses. The total scoring could stay limited, with execution and field position likely deciding this battle. Homeside advantage and receiver reinforcements give Calgary a slight edge.

Predicted Score: Calgary 24, Saskatchewan 20