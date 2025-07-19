Roughriders vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Is Betting Total too Low?

A high-scoring showdown is in the making as Trevor Harris’s rejuvenated Roughriders take on the hot-and-cold BC Lions. Saskatchewan (4–1) arrives off an impressive Week 4 victory over BC (37–18), though they suffered their first setback last week with a tough 24–10 home loss to Calgary. Meanwhile, the Lions (3–3) have regained momentum, riding a two-game winning streak capped by a 32–14 road win, propelled by QB Nathan Rourke’s stellar form. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Roughriders vs. Lions matchup?

Roughriders vs. Lions Game Info

Saskatchewan Roughriders at B.C. Lions

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

BC Place

Roughriders vs. Lions Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites to knock off the Roughriders. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 52.5 points.

Key Matchup & Trends

This tilt is shaping up as a quarterback duel. Harris ranks second in the CFL in pass efficiency (112.7) and yards per attempt (9.9), fresh off a 425-yard week. Across the field, Rourke has thrown for over 320 yards in three of four starts – including 345 last time out. Combined, that’s elite aerial firepower on both sides.

Offensively, the Riders are soft against the pass (allowing 327.6 yards/game), while BC struggles to contain the run (124.7 yards/game). With Samuel Emilus back in the lineup after injury, Saskatchewan’s threats deepen.

Roughriders vs. Lions Prediction

Expect an offensive fireworks display fueled by two prolific passing attacks in a fast-paced battle. Early quarters should go back and forth until defenses adjust. Given BC’s home-field advantage and Rourke’s momentum, they seem poised to edge out the Riders—but Over 52.5 is the real play here.

Roughriders vs. Lions CFL Prediction: OVER 52.5