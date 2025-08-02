Roughriders vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: Is Betting Total High?

Week 9 of the CFL season wraps up Saturday night with one of the weekend’s most compelling matchups, as the Saskatchewan Roughriders head to Montreal to take on the Alouettes in a battle between two of the league’s top teams. With both clubs off to strong starts and boasting five-game win streaks, this East vs. West clash could have serious playoff implications—and offers fans a hard-hitting preview of a potential postseason showdown. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Roughriders vs. Alouettes matchup?

Roughriders vs. Alouettes Game Snapshot

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Montreal Alouettes

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 2, 2025

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Roughriders vs. Alouettes Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughriders are 2.5-point road favorites to beat the Alouettes. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 49.5 points.

Game Preview

Saturday night brings a heavyweight match in the CFL as the 6‑1 Saskatchewan Roughriders head east to face the 5‑2 Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM ET. This pits the top team in the West against the East’s second-best, both riding strong momentum into this pivotal clash.

Saskatchewan enters the matchup on a two-game winning streak and sporting a potent offense. They rank near the top of the league in total yards (nearly 396 ypg) and 28.4 points per game, while their defense holds opponents to just 24.0 PPG. Meanwhile, Montreal has been elite on defense, giving up only 22.6 PPG (second‑fewest in the CFL) and limiting yardage to league-best marks through two wins early in the year.

Montreal will rely on veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel‑Thompson, who steered them to a 23‑21 win over Calgary last week, completing 30-of-40 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. However, they are significantly shorthanded—starting QB Davis Alexander and key receivers Tyson Philpot and Austin Mack are all out, while defensive losses like Joshua Archibald and Mustafa Johnson add to their woes.

Saskatchewan’s quarterback Trevor Harris is back behind center and fresh off a 25-of-33 performance with two TDs in last week’s 21‑18 win over Edmonton, though injury is lingering on his knee. The Roughriders are also missing standout receiver Samuel Emilus due to a knee injury; his absence means the passing game will lean heavily on the rest of the depth chart.

Matchup Dynamics

Both teams enter on impressive streaks—Saskatchewan with six wins in seven games and Montreal with five straight victories. But their paths differ: Saskatchewan’s high-powered offense versus Montreal’s stingy defense makes this a classic test of offense vs. defense.

Montreal has also had the Riders’ number at home—winning their last three head-to-head matchups in Montreal. Roughriders are 5‑1 on the road this season, but have struggled to hit 20 points in their recent trips to the city.

Betting trends lean slightly in favor of Saskatchewan as 3-point favorites, with the total sitting at 49.5 points. Covers recommends considering Montreal at +3.5 and the Under, while noting that Saskatchewan has failed to reach its team total in five straight games in Montreal.

Roughriders vs. Alouettes Prediction

This game shapes up as a classic defensive tightrope. While Saskatchewan boasts a more dynamic offense and a signal-caller who’s been solid in recent outings, Montreal’s home-field edge and defensive strength should keep the game close. Both teams will be cautious with the football, and likely unable to push the pace.

Alouettes cover at home, while the Under cashes on a defensive struggle—a final might look like 20–17 in favor of Saskatchewan, or a 17–17 tie game scenario if Montreal’s defense holds strong. Either way, points will be at a premium in this heavyweight bout.

CFL PREDICTION: UNDER 49.5