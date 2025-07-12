Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats CFL Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The Redblacks (1‑4) make their way to Tim Hortons Field aiming for just their second victory of the season. With Hamilton laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 54.5, what’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats matchup?

Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats Game Info

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 12, 2025

Ivor Wynne Stadium

Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tiger-Cats are 4.5-point favorites to knock off the Redblacks. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 54.5 points.

Game Preview

Under QB Dru Brown, Ottawa has shown flashes—Brown boasts 729 passing yards with four touchdowns, and the ground game averages a respectable 105.6 yards per game led by William Stanback. However, Ottawa’s defense remains a concern, giving up an average of 30 PPG and over 366 total yards per outing. Their recent 39–33 loss to Edmonton saw Brown throw for 316 yards and two scores, highlighting the offense’s ability but also the defensive shortcomings.

Hamilton (2‑2) arrives more in control, fresh off a statement win—a 51–38 outburst over Toronto where Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 332 yards and five touchdowns, while Greg Bell and Kenny Lawler fueled the offense. The Ticats currently lead the CFL with an average of 33.8 PPG and top the league in passing yards at 1,196 through four games. Their defense, though middling—allowing around 30.2 PPG—is suspect in the trenches, making turnovers or explosive plays a danger zone.

Key storylines:

Both offenses are firing on all cylinders—Ottawa’s aerial assault led by Brown and Eugene Lewis (294 receiving yards, two TDs) versus Hamilton’s lethal passing attack orchestrated by Mitchell and Lawler. The Redblacks must generate pressure and force turnovers to offset Hamilton’s scoring tempo. Meanwhile, Hamilton needs to maintain offensive rhythm without putting excessive strain on its own defense.

Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction

Expect a high-scoring affair, with Hamilton’s home-field edge, quarterback depth, and offensive chemistry giving them the nod. Ottawa can keep it close, but the Tiger-Cats should ultimately prevail.

Score projection: Hamilton 34, Ottawa 28—and likely an OVER on the total 54.5.

Redblacks vs. Tiger-Cats CFL Prediction: OVER 54.5