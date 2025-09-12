Redblacks vs Lions Prediction: Can Ottawa Keep It Close in Vancouver?

This Redblacks vs Lions prediction features a West Division heavyweight against an East Division underdog. The B.C. Lions are stacked with offensive firepower, while Ottawa enters as a double-digit dog but hopes their opportunistic defense can keep things competitive.

Event Information

Matchup: Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions

Ottawa Redblacks at B.C. Lions Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Kickoff: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Stadium: BC Place — Vancouver, British Columbia

BC Place — Vancouver, British Columbia TV: TSN / CFL+

Betting Odds & Market Info

Spread: Ottawa +9.5 / B.C. -9.5

Ottawa +9.5 / B.C. -9.5 Total (O/U): 56.5

The Redblacks’ offensive line has struggled in pass protection, making them vulnerable against aggressive fronts. Their best chance is establishing a quick-run game and leaning on their defense to force turnovers. B.C.: The Lions have balance — a strong quarterback, elite wideouts, and an aggressive defense that thrives at home under the dome. When they build momentum early, they overwhelm less talented teams.

The Lions have balance — a strong quarterback, elite wideouts, and an aggressive defense that thrives at home under the dome. When they build momentum early, they overwhelm less talented teams. Key variable: Can Ottawa sustain drives without falling behind the sticks? If not, B.C.’s defense will pin its ears back and blow this game open.

Prediction & Best Bet

Predicted Score: B.C. Lions 34, Ottawa Redblacks 20

Best Bet: B.C. Lions -9.5

Why: Ottawa doesn’t have the firepower to match B.C. for four quarters, especially in Vancouver. The Lions’ explosive playmakers and dome-field advantage create the perfect recipe for a comfortable double-digit win.