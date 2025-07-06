Redblacks vs. Elks CFL Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

Two struggling teams clash as the 1–3 Redblacks visit the 0–3 Elks, each desperate for momentum early in the CFL season. Expect a tight, low-scoring affair as both offenses search for rhythm and defenses look to impose their will. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Redblacks vs. Elks matchup?

Redblacks vs. Elks Game Info

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 6, 2025

Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, Alberta

Redblacks vs. Elks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Redblacks are 2-point favorites to knock off the Elks. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 52 points.

Team Form & Key Injuries

Ottawa is coming off a 20–14 win in Week 4, improving their ATS record and gaining confidence on the road. However, they’ve struggled to strike consistency on offense, though pivot Dru Brown has shown accuracy (82.9% completion) and reliability, tossing 2 TDs with no picks.

Edmonton hasn’t yet found its footing under new schemes, failing to win despite competitive contests. They’ve lost three straight, including a 36–23 defeat to Winnipeg, and remain unable to fully capitalize on home-field. The Elks will be without key centre David Beard, while Ottawa loses Peter Godber and a handful of starters.

Storylines to Watch

Quarterback stability – Brown’s accuracy gives Ottawa a chance, but Edmonton could claw back if McLeod Bethel-Thompson controls the tempo.

Defensive toughness – Both units have struggled with big plays; field position, turnovers, and special teams could decide this.

Can Edmonton break through? – Hosting the game and at plus-money, the Elks need a spark to erase their winless start.

Redblacks vs. Elks Prediction

This one may come down to a field goal. Expect a methodical, back-and-forth battle—Ottawa’s solidity under Dru Brown versus Edmonton’s home-field determination. Bonus edge to Edmonton +2.5, but Under 52.5 feels like the smarter play unless both offenses break free unexpectedly.

Redblacks vs. Elks CFL Prediction: UNDER 52