Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction:

As Week 11 of the 2025 CFL season arrives, the Ottawa Redblacks (3–6) travel to take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4–4) at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday, August 14, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EDT (7:30 p.m. local time). With Toronto laying 5 points and the total sitting at 52.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers matchup?

Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Game Snapshot

Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

Princess Auto Stadium

Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 5-point home favorites to knock off the Redblacks. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 52.5 points.

Game Preview

Ottawa enters the matchup on a modest roll, having rebounded from a shaky 1–6 start to claim back-to-back wins—31–11 over Calgary and a thrilling 46–42 triumph at Toronto. The rejuvenated offense, led by quarterback Dru Brown and featuring dynamic weapons like Justin Hardy, Bralon Addison, and William Stanback, has demonstrated renewed explosiveness. Defensively, Ottawa continues to be a stout unit against the run, ranking among the better run-defending teams in the league.

Winnipeg, meanwhile, has had a middling first half to the season at 4–4, with an even split at home and on the road. Despite boasting the league’s top rushing offense—averaging nearly 119 yards per game—they’ve also struggled in the passing game, with their aerial attack ranking near the bottom of the league. Defensive inconsistencies have surfaced too, as Winnipeg’s traditionally dominant D unit has faltered, now ranking among the weaker in net defensive metrics.

Betting Trends & Nuggets

Ottawa has covered the spread in three of their last four road games, while Winnipeg has failed to cover in three of their last four games as favorites, adding intrigue to the betting line.

Head-to-head history offers a split narrative: Ottawa has surprised Winnipeg at times, with several close encounters—Winnipeg holds a slight edge, yet games between these two tend to be competitive, with recent results averaging around 25–23.

Redblacks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction

Given Ottawa’s offensive burst and balanced defense, paired with Winnipeg’s offensive inconsistency and failing to cover recently, this line suggests the Redblacks have a real shot to keep things tight. Taking the Redblacks +6.5 seems a smart play; however, ultimately, Winnipeg’s home-field advantage and superior rushing attack probably tilt this one in their favor. I’ll give the edge to the Blue Bombers, but expect a close, hard-fought game—a final score prediction of Winnipeg 28, Ottawa 24.

CFL PREDICTION: OTTAWA REDBLACKS +5