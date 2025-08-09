Redblacks vs. Argonauts CFL Prediction: Will Ottawa pull off upset?

It’s a pivotal East Division showdown as the defending Grey Cup champion Argonauts (2–6) host the Redblacks (also 2–6) at BMO Field. Both teams are desperate for a win to inject momentum into their middling 2025 campaigns. What’s the best bet in today’s Redblacks vs. Argonauts matchup?

Redblacks vs. Argonauts Game Snapshot

Ottawa Redblacks at Toronto Argonauts

3:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

BMO Field

Redblacks vs. Argonauts Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Argonauts are 3-point home favorites to knock off the Redblacks. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 53 points.

Game Preview

Toronto Argonauts: Carrying the weight of their Grey Cup title, the Argos haven’t quite lived up to expectations this season. Backed by coach Ryan Dinwiddie, their offense has sputtered, and recent roster moves—such as the release of veteran receiver Hergy Mayala—reflect ongoing struggles to find consistency in the passing game.

Ottawa Redblacks: Under coach Bob Dyce, Ottawa has also faltered, though their offensive and defensive units have shown glimpses of life. The defense will be missing linebacker Lucas Cormier for this clash, shifting the look and responsibilities in Ottawa’s talented front seven. On the plus side, they welcome back DB Robert Priester, a key playmaker with funeral experience and pedigree.

Key Storylines:

Momentum & Morale: Both teams enter with poor records—this game is as much about pride as it is playoff positioning.

Injuries & Personnel Changes: Toronto continues recalibrating its roster after Mayala’s release; Ottawa adjusts its linebacking corps in Cormier’s absence.

Home Field Edge: Even with a sputtering offense, the Argos’ fans and stadium familiarity could provide a crucial lift.

Redblacks vs. Argonauts Prediction

Defensive stands and a few late-game plays could decide this one—expect the Redblacks to edge past with a solid showing from their defense and opportunistic offense. Score Prediction: Redblacks 23, Argonauts 20.

CFL PREDICTION: OTTAWA REDBLACKS +3