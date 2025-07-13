Lions vs. Elks CFL Prediction: Back B.C. as road favorite?

The CFL’s Week 6 Sunday nightcap features a Western showdown between two teams looking to build momentum as the BC Lions (2–3) travel to Commonwealth Stadium to take on the Edmonton Elks (1–4). With both squads coming off emotional wins and quarterbacks playing with renewed confidence, this primetime clash offers plenty of intrigue for fans and bettors alike. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Lions vs. Elks matchup?

Lions vs. Elks Game Info

B.C. Lions at Edmonton Elks

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 13, 2025

Commonwealth Stadium

Lions vs. Elks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lions are 2.5-point favorites to knock off the Elks. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 51.5 points.

Lions aim for road dominance; Elks look to bounce back

After earning a dramatic, buzzer-beating field goal to down Montreal last weekend, the BC Lions (2–3) are riding momentum into Week 6. Signal-caller Nathan Rourke returned from an oblique injury to throw for 352 yards and a touchdown while adding a 40-yard rushing performance, reminding fans of his dual-threat prowess. Now, he faces a Leks defense ranked worst in the league, allowing a staggering 7.65 yards per play and surrendering over 400 net yards recently.

Edmonton enters off a hard-fought 39–33 win over Ottawa — their first of the season — showcasing quarterback Tre Ford’s resurgence (212 yards, two TDs). However, the Elks still allow league-high points per game (34.5) and per-play yardage, making a defensive rebound a focal point tonight.

Head-to‑head trends & odds edge to BC

BC won the season opener with ease (31–14) and has covered the spread in 8 of the last 9 meetings versus Edmonton. The current line sits at BC –2.5 with an over/under near 51.5 — consensus leaning modestly toward the over (61%) and BC covering.

Keys to the game

BC offense vs. Edmonton’s porous defense: Rourke’s efficiency—77.6% completion rate—and comfort making plays on the ground should exploit the Elks’ weak secondary.

Elks’ chance to control tempo: If Ford can sustain drives and the Elks’ run game offers relief, they could force a higher-scoring affair and challenge BC’s rhythm.

Momentum and morale: BC is confident and stingy defensively (allowing ~26 points per game), while Edmonton is still searching for consistency on that side of the ball.

Lions vs. Elks Prediction

Expect a competitive game, but tilt toward a BC road win and ATS cover. The Lions’ explosive offense and Edmonton’s defensive struggles point to a final score around 31–24 in favor of BC.

Lions vs. Elks CFL Prediction: B.C. LIONS -2.5