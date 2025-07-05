Lions vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: Will game turn into defensive struggle?

Week 5 of the CFL brings a pivotal clash as the BC Lions (1–3) travel east to battle the Montreal Alouettes (3–1) at Percival Molson Stadium. The Alouettes, fresh off their first loss of the season (35–17 defeat in Hamilton), look to bounce back in front of a home crowd, while the Lions hope to energize their sagging campaign with the return of quarterback Nathan Rourke. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TSN/CTV/RDS. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Lions vs. Alouettes matchup?

Lions vs. Alouettes Game Info

British Columbia Lions at Montreal Alouettes

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 5, 2025

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, Montreal, Quebec

Lions vs. Alouettes Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Alouettes are 2.5-point favorites to knock off the Lions today in B.C. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 49 points.

Latest Form & Matchup Dynamics

Montreal’s stingy defense, ranked top in the CFL with a +5 turnover ratio and fewest yards allowed per game, is their calling card. However, without starting QB Davis Alexander and key corner Lorenzo Burns, the offense sputtered in Week 4 — managing just 226 yards and 17 points. Backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson struggled with three interceptions and slow drives throughout.

BC counters with the much-anticipated return of Nathan Rourke, who missed two weeks with an oblique injury. If fully healthy, his chemistry with receivers like Keon Hatcher, Stanley Berryhill III, and Justin McInnis, could put pressure on Montreal’s secondary. Yet, BC’s offensive line remains a concern, while their defense has surrendered an average of 32.7 points per game over the last three outings.

X‑Factors to Watch

Rourke’s performance is the X-factor for BC. SportsbookReview projects the Lions to win outright (+140 moneyline) based on his return, while most analysts lean toward taking BC with plus-side spreads (+2.5).

For Montreal, the absence of Alexander and Burns raises questions. Their defense remains stout, but can Bethel-Thompson and his limited weapons drive consistency through four quarters?

Lions vs. Alouettes Prediction

In what could be a swingy, mid-range scoring affair, both teams have glaring flaws. If Rourke resumes his Week 1 form (324 yards, 3 TDs), BC’s offense stands a real chance to outperform expectations despite defensive vulnerability. Conversely, Montreal’s defense could capitalize if Bethel-Thompson avoids turnovers and sustains drives.

Expect a cautious, competitive game, where momentum shifting on key drives and turnovers could determine the outcome. Give me the under.

Lions vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: UNDER 49