Lions Roaring in the East: BC Lions vs Argonauts Preview

Our Lions vs Argonauts preview sets up a critical Week 12 CFL showdown. The BC Lions (5–5) head east to face the struggling Toronto Argonauts (2–8). With BC as 3.5-point road favorites and the total at 55.5, this game could be BC’s breakout moment. Alternatively, it might be Toronto’s chance to avoid total defensive collapse.

Recent Form & Trends

BC Lions are peaking at the right time, cruising to consecutive wins including a 36–18 thumping of Montreal. The offense comes alive under Nathan Rourke. In addition, ground game contributor James Butler has consistently posted strong yardage. Toronto, meanwhile, is entrenched in a three-game losing skid. Despite flashes from Nick Arbuckle, their defense continues to leak yards at an alarming rate.

Despite Toronto’s struggles, they’ve historically been strong at home against BC. They are undefeated in four straight showdowns and covering seven of their last 10 meetings.

Player Matchups to Watch

Nathan Rourke (Lions QB): Third in the CFL in passing yards, he’s thrown for over 400 yards and multiple touchdowns in recent games.

James Butler (Lions RB): A reliable force, he’s rushed for at least 85 yards in each of the last three outings.

Nick Arbuckle (Argos QB): Second in the league in passing yards, but prone to turnovers—pose both a spark and a risk.

Damonte Coxie (Argos WR): A red-zone threat with six touchdowns and strong yardage totals—but may need support to keep BC at bay.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the B.C. Lions are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Argonauts. The total, meanwhile, sits at 55.5.

Analysis & Prediction

Toronto’s defense has been porous—allowing 38 points per game recently. They are surrendering big plays both on the ground and through the air. This opens the door for BC’s high-powered offense to roll. Though BC is modestly favored, expect a shootout.

Prediction: BC 35, Toronto 28