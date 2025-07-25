Elks vs. Roughriders CFL Prediction: Will Saskatchewan win comfortably?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (5‑1) welcome the struggling Edmonton Elks (1‑4) to Regina in a Week 8 West Division showdown. Saskatchewan comes in off a strong start and top of the division; Edmonton is desperately seeking its second win after a difficult first half of the season. What’s the best bet on the board for tonight’s Elks vs. Roughriders matchup?

Elks vs. Roughriders Game Info

Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 25, 2025

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Elks vs. Roughriders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughriders are 9.5-point favorites to knock off the Elks. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 54 points.

Game Preview

Edmonton enters this contest amid transition at quarterback. While Tre Ford had started earlier in the year, the team has turned to veteran Cody Fajardo atop the depth chart this week. Ford’s accuracy has been solid—completing nearly 68% of his passes for 5 TDs and 3 INTs—but the Elks offense has sputtered, ranking near the bottom in passing yards, total yardage, and scoring at roughly 23.6 PPG.

In contrast, Saskatchewan boasts a balanced and efficient offense. QB Trevor Harris is completing around 76% of his passes, with 1,626 yards, 9 TDs, and just 4 interceptions to lead the league in pass efficiency. Their ground game averages 113.5 rushing yards per contest behind A.J. Ouellette, and the overall unit generates nearly 407 total yards per game—second-best in the CFL.

Defensively, Edmonton has been overwhelmed, surrendering a league-worst 34.0 PPG and allowing 7.65 yards per play—CFL’s worst yards-per-play mark. Opponents have consistently moved through the air (opponent pass efficiency 131.0) and on the ground (5.4 yards per rush) against them.

Storylines & Key Matchups

Saskatchewan’s offense, driven by Harris’s precision and Ouellette’s effectiveness on the ground, matches up exceptionally well against Edmonton’s defensive frailties. Meanwhile, Edmonton’s offensive line and receiving corps have struggled to generate separation or consistent passing production—even with Fajardo under center.

Additionally, the Elks will be without key defensive contributors Robbie Smith and Royce Metchie, while the Riders are coping with a slew of injuries along their offensive line and receiver group—a factor that could slow their tempo or pass rollout.

Elks vs. Roughriders Prediction

Expect Saskatchewan to win decisively. With an elite passing attack, strong running game, and Edmonton’s defense allowing big plays both on the ground and through the air, the Riders should cruise to a double-digit victory. I project a Roughriders win by around 13–14 points, e.g. final score in the 34–20 range, and likely covering the −9.5 spread. Given Edmonton’s offensive inefficiencies and potential time-consuming drives by Saskatchewan, considering the Under 54.5 may also be prudent.

Elks vs. Roughriders CFL Prediction: SASKATECHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS -9.5