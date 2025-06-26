Elks vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Will Winnipeg cover big number?

Week 4 of the CFL season kicks off on Thursday night in Winnipeg, where the Blue Bombers will host the Elks at 8:30 p.m. ET. With Winnipeg laying 10 points and the total sitting at 51 points, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Elks vs. Blue Bombers matchup?

Game Info

Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Princess Auto Stadium

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 26, 2025

Elks vs. Blue Bombers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 10-point favorites to beat the Elk, while the total sits at 51 points.

Matchup Overview

Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the West Division and boast the best defense in the CFL, allowing around 20 yards fewer than the next-ranked team.

Edmonton Elks, currently on a losing skid (5–8 entering the game), have flipped to Tre Ford at quarterback post-bye and surprised with five wins in six games.

Team Analysis

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Defense remains elite, anchored by Willie Jefferson, ranking top in the league in fewest yards allowed (≈330 yards/game) and stingiest in points.

Offensively, the Bombers run heavy. RB Brady Oliveira’s workload has increased following Streveler’s season-ending injury, and he has topped 1,000 yards on the season. Rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson has stepped in amid injury issues to key pass catchers.

Edmonton Elks

Quarterback Change: Tre Ford returns from injury with a 2–0 record, throwing 473 yards with 5 TDs and 1 INT in limited action. McLeod Bethel‑Thompson also remains in the mix due to turnovers.

Run game & defense: The Elks lead the CFL in rushing yards per game (~123 ypg). Rookie DB Devodric Bynum has been a standout, with five interceptions over his last three games.

Keys to Victory

Winnipeg

Control the line of scrimmage: Feed Oliveira early and often to exploit Edmonton’s reputation for defensive recoveries.

Create turnovers: Winnipeg’s defense generates frequent miscues—see the six turnovers forced in their first meeting .

Pack the box: Force Ford to win with his arm; he’s at his best when Edmonton leans run .

Edmonton

Establish the ground game: Rankin and Kevin Brown must continue to grind and keep the ball away from Winnipeg’s D.

Protect the QB: Limiting turnovers is vital—Ford and MBT must avoid interceptions against Winnipeg’s opportunistic secondary.

Exploit youth: Rookie DB Bynum and Rankin give hope in the trenches—if they break through, Edmonton has a shot.

Head-to-Head & Trends

Bombers have dominated, with a nine-game winning streak over the Elks.

Projected line: Winnipeg favored by ~5–11 points, O/U around 49–50.

Historical final scores tended toward Bombers control (e.g., 26‑14, 27‑14, 28‑14).

Elks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction

Winnipeg’s robust defense, balanced offense, and favorable home conditions make them the strong favorite. Edmonton’s best chance: follow the blueprint that recently led to a 157‑yard rushing game from Rankin and inch out through ball control. But past matchups and form tilt heavily toward Winnipeg.

Winnipeg’s defense should limit Ford’s impact, while their run game manages clock control. Expect key turnovers and a steady drive-by-drive win for the Bombers.

Elks vs. Blue Bombers Prediction: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -10