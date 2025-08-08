Elks vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: Is point spread too low?

As the Montreal Alouettes (5–3, 2nd in the East) prepare to host the Edmonton Elks (1–6, 5th in the West) this Friday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, the narrative favors a bounce‑back victory for the Alouettes. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Elks vs. Alouettes?

Elks vs. Alouettes Game Snapshot

Edmonton Elks at Montreal Alouettes

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 8, 2025

Percival Moison Memorial Stadium

Elks vs. Alouettes Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Alouettes are 2-point home favorites to knock off the Elks. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 50.5 points.

Elks vs. Alouettes Game Preview

Montreal comes into the contest seeking redemption after a lopsided 34–6 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. That defeat exposed issues both offensively and defensively, particularly with starting quarterback Davis Alexander sidelined due to injury. McLeod Bethel‑Thompson, stepping in, struggled to find rhythm—completing just 15 of 26 pass attempts for 126 yards and throwing an interception.

Still, the Alouettes have shown potency on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, they rank mid-pack, averaging 24.6 points and 337.4 total yards per game, while defensively they remain stout—allowing just 24.0 points and 251.2 passing yards per outing. Their linebacker corps, led by stalwarts like Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey, continues to anchor a historically strong unit.

On the opposite sideline, the Elks have yet to gel—logging just one win and languishing near the bottom of league standings. Their defense has been particularly porous, conceding over 30 points per game and ranking among the worst in both passing and rushing yards allowed. The offense has been more efficient, with Cody Fajardo taking over the starting role after Tre Ford’s benching, though results remain underwhelming.

Meanwhile, Edmonton has had time to regroup during a bye week. Coach Mark Kilam emphasized cleaning up mistakes and improving execution, signaling a more focused effort for their home-opener last meeting.

Elks vs. Alouettes Prediction

Despite their recent setback, the Alouettes have the edge in coaching, defensive talent, and home-field advantage. Bethel‑Thompson should rebound, matching up well against a struggling Edmonton defense. Expect Montreal to exert early control, lean on their defense, and cap the night with a 28–24 victory, covering the spread as modest favorites.

CFL PREDICTION: MONTREAL ALOUETTES -2