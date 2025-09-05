CFL Week 14 CFL Predictions & Odds: Best Bets for Weekend CFL?

CFL Week 14 predictions are here for Labour Day Weekend, one of the most exciting stretches on the league calendar. With rivalry games and playoff implications on the line, bettors can expect hard-fought battles, momentum swings, and a few surprises. From Vernon Adams Jr. leading the Lions’ aerial attack to the Stampeders trying to keep their playoff push alive, this week offers value across the board.

Let’s break down all four matchups with betting odds, score predictions, and best bets for the holiday slate.

Game 1: B.C. Lions at Ottawa Redblacks

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Place Stadium — Ottawa, Ontario

TD Place Stadium — Ottawa, Ontario Odds (via Bovada.lv): Lions -6.5; Total 55.5

The Lions enter Week 14 with one of the league’s most consistent passing games. Vernon Adams Jr. has excelled at pushing the ball downfield, and against an Ottawa secondary that has struggled to prevent explosive plays, he should have opportunities to connect early and often. B.C.’s offensive line has also been sturdy in pass protection, giving Adams the time he needs to survey the field.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has shown flashes of big-play ability but continues to have difficulty sustaining drives. The Redblacks’ rushing attack has been inconsistent, which could put too much pressure on the passing game to keep up. Against a Lions defense that thrives on turnovers, that’s a risky formula.

Score Prediction: Lions 34, Redblacks 24

Best Bet: Lions -6.5

Game 2: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET Location: Percival Molson Memorial Stadium — Montreal, Quebec

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium — Montreal, Quebec Odds (via Bovada.lv): Tiger-Cats -3; Total 52

Hamilton’s defense has been the cornerstone of its success, with a front seven capable of applying pressure without heavy blitzing. That could spell trouble for Montreal, whose offensive line has been shaky against aggressive pass rushes. If the Tiger-Cats can collapse the pocket and force quick throws, they’ll likely generate turnovers.

The Alouettes are still dangerous, particularly at home. Their receiving corps has the speed to turn short passes into chunk gains, and their quarterback has shown resilience in tight games. But with red-zone execution often being the deciding factor in close East Division matchups, Hamilton’s ability to finish drives with touchdowns rather than field goals gives them the edge.

Score Prediction: Tiger-Cats 27, Alouettes 23

Best Bet: Tiger-Cats -3

Game 3: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Location: Princess Auto Stadium — Winnipeg, Manitoba

Princess Auto Stadium — Winnipeg, Manitoba Odds (via Bovada.lv): Blue Bombers -1; Total 52.5

This West Division rivalry is always one of the most physical games of the season, and this year should be no different. Saskatchewan’s defense has excelled at stopping the run, often forcing opponents into long down-and-distance situations. If they can contain Winnipeg’s early-down rushing attempts, they’ll have a chance to dictate the tempo.

Still, the Blue Bombers’ balanced attack and home-field advantage can’t be ignored. Winnipeg’s passing game is efficient enough to exploit Saskatchewan’s secondary, and their ability to mix in explosive runs at home often turns the tide in tight contests. A raucous Winnipeg crowd should give them the edge in crunch time.

Score Prediction: Blue Bombers 26, Roughriders 21

Best Bet: Blue Bombers -1

Game 4: Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: Commonwealth Stadium — Edmonton, Alberta

Commonwealth Stadium — Edmonton, Alberta Odds (via Bovada.lv): Stampeders -6.5; Total 50

The Stampeders enter this matchup looking to solidify their playoff standing, and their formula is clear: lean on a physical defense and a productive ground game. Calgary has excelled at controlling the pace of games, wearing down opponents with long drives and creating scoring chances off play-action.

The Elks have improved offensively in recent weeks, but pass protection continues to be a concern. Against Calgary’s defensive front, that weakness could be exposed, leading to stalled drives and missed opportunities. Unless Edmonton finds a way to consistently protect its quarterback, the Stampeders’ advantages in the trenches will likely prove decisive.

Score Prediction: Stampeders 27, Elks 19

Best Bet: Stampeders -6.5

Final Thoughts

Labour Day Weekend brings some of the CFL’s most intense rivalries, and this Week 14 slate is loaded with betting opportunities. Bet the latest odds and props for every game at Bovada.lv, and follow along with live betting trends at TheSpread.com for more CFL coverage and analysis.