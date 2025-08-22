Bounce-Back Battle: Elks vs Redblacks Preview

Our Elks vs Redblacks preview spotlights a crucial CFL showdown on August 22, 2025. The Edmonton Elks, riding a two-game win streak, head to Ottawa as 3.5-point favorites. The total is set at a modest 53.5—as both teams look to regain momentum in a season that’s slipping away. With starting quarterbacks Cody Fajardo (Elks) and Dru Brown (Redblacks) at the helm, individual performances are poised to be key.

Player Matchups to Watch

Cody Fajardo (Elks QB): In Week 11, Fajardo completed an efficient 25/31 for 273 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. His ability to manage the game will be significant for Edmonton’s offensive rhythm.

Justin Rankin (Elks RB): He powered the ground game last week, rushing 13 times for 92 yards (7.1 avg.) and a touchdown—suggesting Edmonton may lean on his explosiveness.

Steven Dunbar (Elks WR): His seven catches for 64 yards against Toronto make him an underrated passing weapon worth monitoring.

Dru Brown (Redblacks QB): Returning from injury, Brown commands Ottawa’s offense—but questions linger about chemistry and sharpness post-recovery.

William Stanback (Redblacks RB): Against Winnipeg, he rushed for 50 yards on eight touches—his ability to gain yardage on the ground will keep drives alive.

Team Trends & Context

Edmonton: They’re on a two-game winning streak (28–20 vs Toronto, 23–22 at Montreal) and 5–4 ATS for the season. Notably, 6 of their games have stayed under the total.

Ottawa: With a 3–7 record, the Redblacks are 5–5 ATS and an even 5–5 over/under split—we could be looking at a low-scoring, defensively stout battle.

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Elks are 3.5-point favorites, while the total sits at 53.5.

Elks vs. Redblacks Prediction & Game Flow

The Elks’ recent form—especially with Fajardo getting solid production and Rankin effective on the ground—gives them an edge. The Redblacks, under Brown, may struggle to keep pace unless the return sparks a quick revival. Prediction: Edmonton wins and covers the –3.5, final score around 28–21. Lean under 53.5, with both defenses expected to clamp down late.