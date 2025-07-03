Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders CFL Prediction: Will Winnipeg stay unbeaten?

The undefeated Blue Bombers roll into McMahon Stadium on Thursday night looking to stay perfect as they take on the Stampeders in a key early-season CFL West Division clash. Winnipeg has been dominant on both sides of the ball behind the sharp play of quarterback Zach Collaros, while Calgary aims to bounce back from a tough loss and prove they can contend with the league’s elite. With playoff implications already simmering, this Week 5 matchup promises plenty of fireworks on and off the field. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders matchup?

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders At a Glance

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 3, 2025

McMahon Stadium, Calgary, AB

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 3.5-point road favorites to beat the Stampeders, while the total for tonight’s game is sitting at 51.

Team Momentum & Stakes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3–0, West Division leaders)

The Bombers have stormed out to an undefeated start, winning all three games by double digits. They’re averaging a dominant 32.3 points per game, while allowing just 19.0 points per contest—leading the CFL in scoring defense.

QB Zach Collaros has been sensational, completing 78.2% of his passes for 513 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions over two games, including a 334-yard, three-TD performance last week.

RB Brady Oliveira returns from injury, boosting a ground game that ranks third in the CFL, featuring rookie Matthew Peterson averaging 5.4 YPC.

Calgary Stampeders (2–1, West Division)

Calgary is fresh off a bye but has struggled to find rhythm in the passing game—QB Vernon Adams Jr. has yet to throw a touchdown in three starts, completing just 53% for 218 yards in their Week 3 loss.

Their defense has been respectable overall, allowing around 21–22 points per game, though they’ve been vulnerable to the run—giving up third-most rushing yards in the league.

Offensively, Calgary has a solid ground attack, led by Dedrick Mills, but must find consistency in red-zone and passing efficiency to stay competitive this week.

Key Matchups to Watch

Bombers Offense vs. Stampeders Run Defense: With Oliveira’s return, Winnipeg’s rushing attack could exploit Calgary’s below-par rush defense.

Collaros vs. Adams: While Collaros is firing on all cylinders, Adams needs to break through and throw a touchdown—Calgary’s offensive identity hinges on his passing effectiveness.

Stampede Bowl Feel: This inaugural season matchup, dubbed the “Stampede Bowl,” includes a halftime show with Bret Michaels and local festival flair—but the focus remains on the gridiron rivalry.

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders Prediction

Winnipeg arrives in Calgary as the more complete team—explosive on offense, stingy on defense, and bolstered by Collaros’s precision and Oliveira’s return. Calgary has home-field advantage and a strong run game, but their aerial attack’s red-zone inefficiency and lack of passing TDs pose real challenges. They’re also 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Stampeders.

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders CFL Prediction: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -3.5