Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders CFL Prediction: Major betting value in Winnipeg?

The Blue Bombers (4–3) travel to McMahon Stadium to face the Stampeders (5–3) in a key late-season West Division showdown. Winnipeg enters coming off a convincing 40–31 home victory over Toronto. Calgary, on the other hand, rebounded sharply from an earlier defeat by decisively beating Winnipeg 41–20 in their Week 7 showdown. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders matchup?

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders Game Snapshot

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Calgary Stampeders

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 9, 2025

McMahon Stadium

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stampeders are 5-point home favorites to knock off the Blue Bombers. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 51.5 points.

Game Preview

Winnipeg is led by veteran QB Zach Collaros, who remains the offensive catalyst when healthy, and the return of standout RB Brady Oliveira has added a dynamic dimension to their rushing attack. Meanwhile, Calgary boasts a dominant ground game, anchored by Dedrick Mills, and a defense that has been highly effective—allowing just around 18–22 points per game.

Historically, Winnipeg has been a fortress at home, with a staggering post-2019 home record. But Calgary’s Week 7 blowout win shows they aren’t to be taken lightly.

Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders Prediction

This should be a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. Winnipeg’s balanced offense and need for redemption give them a slight edge, but Calgary’s rushing attack and appetite to control the game promise to keep it close until the final whistle.

Final Score Prediction: Winnipeg Blue Bombers 30, Calgary Stampeders 27

CFL PREDICTION: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS +5