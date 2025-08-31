Blue Bombers vs Roughriders Prediction: Can Winnipeg Cover the Labour Day Classic?

The CFL’s marquee Labour Day Classic returns to Regina as the Blue Bombers visit the Roughriders in a West Division showdown. Oddsmakers have the Riders favored at home. However, the question for bettors is whether Winnipeg’s improving offense can keep pace in a raucous Mosaic Stadium atmosphere. With playoff positioning already in play, and momentum swings common in this rivalry, expect a physical, high‑leverage game. It should hold betting value right up to kickoff.

Blue Bombers vs Roughriders Game Info

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. local)

7:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. local) Location: Mosaic Stadium — Regina, Saskatchewan

Mosaic Stadium — Regina, Saskatchewan TV/Streaming: TSN (Canada); CBS Sports Network (U.S.); CFL+ (streaming)

Betting Overview

Odds (via Bovada.lv): Roughriders -4 (-110) vs Blue Bombers +4 (-110); Total: 52.0 (Over -115 / Under -105); Moneyline: Blue Bombers +180 / Roughriders -220.

Ready to wager? Lock your bet with our partner: Bet the Roughriders–Blue Bombers odds now.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Saskatchewan Roughriders Prediction

Saskatchewan’s defense has led the league against the run for much of the summer. Meanwhile, the offense has leaned on efficient early‑down passing to build leads at home. Winnipeg has stabilized after a slow start, but pass protection remains a concern. This is because a Riders front generates steady pressure without blitzing.

Given the Riders’ home‑field edge, special‑teams consistency, and the ability to finish drives in the red zone, the matchup tilts green. Winnipeg can hit explosives to stay within one score. Yet, sustained drives may be hard to come by if Saskatchewan controls the trenches.

Score Prediction: Roughriders 27, Blue Bombers 20

Best Bet: Roughriders -4

Final Thoughts

Looking to ride the Labour Day Classic edge? Back your opinion with a secure wager at Bovada.lv. For more expert CFL previews and betting angles, browse our latest coverage on The Spread.