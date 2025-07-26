Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts CFL Prediction: Offensive shootout expected in Toronto?

As the 2025 CFL season unfolds, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3–2) travel east to take on the struggling Toronto Argonauts (1–5) in a rematch of last year’s Grey Cup final at BMO Field. Winnipeg is aiming to bounce back from two straight losses to Calgary, while Toronto hopes to build momentum after a narrow defeat in Montreal. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts matchup?

Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts Game Snapshot

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Toronto Arognuats

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 26, 2025

BMO Field

Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 3.5-point road favorites to knock off the Argonauts. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 51 points.

Team Outlook & Storylines

Winnipeg enters this matchup with plenty of offensive talent—led by veteran QB Zach Collaros, who has thrown for around 952 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions so far this year . Running back Brady Oliveira and top receiver Nic Demski (371 yards, five TDs in the season to date) anchor the ground and air attack. On defense, the unit has conceded an average of 27 points per game, ranking 6th in the league.

Although the Bombers’ defense has taken a hit with key departures like Tyrell Ford and Adam Bighill, additions in the offseason—including DE James Vaughters and LB Jonathan Jones—along with returning veterans, have helped stabilize the front seven.

The Argos, on the other hand, have struggled on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Nick Arbuckle has thrown for about 1,691 yards with nine TDs and eight interceptions. Toronto averages 25.5 PPG (6th in CFL), but their defense has been porous, allowing a hefty 31.5 PPG (8th in the league), including over 256 passing yards and 118 rushing yards per contest.

Key Matchups & X‑Factors

Winnipeg passing game vs. Toronto secondary: Collaros and Demski must exploit a Toronto defense that’s surrendered big passing games and is vulnerable in the secondary.

Argonauts’ rushing attack: If Toronto can establish the ground game with Miyan Williams, they may control tempo—otherwise, they’ll force Arbuckle into high-risk throws.

Blue Bombers defensive front: New arrivals like Vaughters and Jones will be tested against Toronto’s offensive line; pressure could be critical in disrupting Arbuckle.

Weather and travel: Playing on the road at BMO Field shouldn’t faze Winnipeg if they control the line of scrimmage early.

Blue Bombers vs. Argonauts Prediction

Given Winnipeg’s momentum in away games and Toronto’s defensive issues, the smart play is to back the Bombers. Expect a bounce-back performance from Collaros and an efficient showing from the defense.

That said, the Argonauts have won four out of the previous six matchups against the Blue Bombers and are 5-1 against the spread over that span. Thus, my favorite play tonight is the over, which is 8-2 in Winnipeg’s last 10 games dating back to last season and is 6-3-1 in Toronto’s last 10 contests.

CFL PREDICTION: BLUE BOMBERS/ARGONAUTS OVER 51