B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders CFL Prediction: Will Saskatchewan stay unbeaten?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders put their unbeaten record on the line when they host the B.C. Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. With the home team laying just 2 points and the total sitting at 49.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders game?

B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders Event Info

B.C. Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 28, 2025

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field, Regina

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Roughriders are just 2-point home favorites to beat the B.C. Lions. The total, meanwhile, sits at 49.5 points.

Team Form & Key Storylines

Saskatchewan Roughriders (3‑0, 1st in West)

Riding a three-game win streak with recent back-to-back road victories (at Hamilton, at Toronto).

Offense averaging 32.7 points/game; QB Trevor Harris is efficient (13/17, 2 TDs, 1 INT last week).

Strong balanced attack: 263 passing yds/game, 122 rushing yds/game.

Defense stout, allowing just 45.3 rushing yds/game.

BC Lions (1‑2, 4th in West)

Seeking bounce-back after road losses to Winnipeg (34‑20, 27‑14).

Passing offense potent: 309 yds/game (2nd in CFL) but lacking finishing punch: only 21.7 ppg.

Rourke remains game-time decision with oblique injury; Jeremiah Masoli primed if needed.

Run game needs boost—James Butler has 139 yds but just one TD; Saskatchewan rush defense allows 45 yds/game.

Offensive line nagging issues: losing RT Dejon Allen; interior protection concerns persist.

X‑Factor Matchups

Matchup Insight

QB Situation (Rourke/Masoli vs. Harris): If Rourke goes, BC gets dual-threat dynamics. Harris remains efficient but pocket-bound.

Lions Run Offense vs Riders Rush D: Butler/Stanback must establish ground game to help Rourke/Masoli. Saskatchewan allows just 45 yds/game on rushes.

Trench Battle Saskatchewan’s front wins vs Lions’ porous line: expect pressure on BC QB . BC defensive front led by Sione Teuhema could test Riders O-line.

Receivers vs DBs: BC’s Keon Hatcher & Justin McInnis face stiff coverage from Milligan Jr & Peters. Saskatchewan’s secondary has ballhawks like Milligan Jr.

B.C. Lions vs. Roughriders Prediction

The Riders enter as favorites thanks to momentum, robust defense, and balanced offense. BC has offensive firepower but must overcome line issues and QB uncertainty. Expect a high-energy, compact game in front of a packed Mosaic Stadium—Saskatchewan holds the edge.

B.C. LIONS VS. ROUGHRIDERS CFL PREDICTION: ROUGHRIDERS -2