Argonauts vs. Roughriders Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Thursday night. With Toronto listed as a 4.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 48 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Roughriders prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

779 Toronto Argonauts (-4.5) at 780 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+4.5); o/u 48

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Mosaic Stadium, Regina

TV: CFL+

Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

Toronto dropped to 2-1 after a 10-point loss against the Alouettes on June 28th. Makai Polk had a big game despite the loss, recording 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Argonauts look to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

The Roughriders improved to 3-0 on the year after their 16-point victory against Hamilton on June 23rd. A.J. Ouellette ran for 98 total yards on 20 attempts against the Tiger-Cats. Saskatchewan looks to remain undefeated.

Argonauts vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Roughriders. Saskatchewan will be without their starting quarterback Trevor Harris, however I still think this is too many points. Shea Patterson will step in for the Roughriders the Michigan alum is more than capable for Saskatchewan. Being at home and neither team with their starting quarterback, I like the Roughriders to cover the number.

Argonauts vs. Roughriders Prediction: Roughriders +4.5

