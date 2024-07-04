Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Canadian Football

    Argonauts vs. Roughriders Week 5 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments

    The Toronto Argonauts will travel to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders on Thursday night. With Toronto listed as a 4.5-point road favorite and the total sitting at 48 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Argonauts vs. Roughriders prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    779 Toronto Argonauts (-4.5) at 780 Saskatchewan Roughriders (+4.5); o/u 48

    9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

    Mosaic Stadium, Regina

    TV: CFL+

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    Toronto dropped to 2-1 after a 10-point loss against the Alouettes on June 28th. Makai Polk had a big game despite the loss, recording 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Argonauts look to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    The Roughriders improved to 3-0 on the year after their 16-point victory against Hamilton on June 23rd. A.J. Ouellette ran for 98 total yards on 20 attempts against the Tiger-Cats. Saskatchewan looks to remain undefeated.

    Argonauts vs. Roughriders BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Roughriders. Saskatchewan will be without their starting quarterback Trevor Harris, however I still think this is too many points. Shea Patterson will step in for the Roughriders the Michigan alum is more than capable for Saskatchewan. Being at home and neither team with their starting quarterback, I like the Roughriders to cover the number.

    Argonauts vs. Roughriders Prediction: Roughriders +4.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com