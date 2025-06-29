Argonauts vs. Redblacks CFL Prediction: Will Toronto win first game?

Defending Grey Cup champs Argonauts (0–3) visit the Redblacks (1–2) seeking their first win of the season. Both teams are rolling with backup quarterbacks—Nick Arbuckle for Toronto and Dustin Crum for Ottawa—as injuries have sidelined starters Chad Kelly and Dru Brown. Toronto looks to rebound from narrow defeats, while Ottawa hopes its momentum from Week 3 carries through. The Eastern Division clash promises grit, desperation, and a pivotal East-side shake-up. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Argonauts vs. Redblacks matchup?

Argonauts vs. Redblacks Game Info

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, Ontario

Argonauts vs. Redblacks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Redblacks are 2-point home favorites to beat the Argonauts, while the total is sitting at 51.5 points.

What to Watch

Argonauts & Arbuckle

Toronto is winless but competitive in close games. Arbuckle, who led them to the 2022 Grey Cup, is experienced and capable.

Return specialist Janarion Grant is back, boosting field-position control.

Redblacks & Crum

Ottawa’s QB rotation continues with Crum stepping in after Brown’s hip injury.

They’ll lean on their improved run game—Daniel Adeboboye had 200+ rushing yards last week.

Defense missing key feedback with DB Adrian Frye out, but new faces like Anthony Bennett add physicality.

Argonauts vs. Redblacks Prediction

This could be a tight enough battle to go either way. Toronto’s championship pedigree and Arbuckle’s experience give them a slight edge if they avoid costly errors. However, Ottawa’s ground game and home crowd energy will keep them in it.

Expect a close, playoff-style contest decided in the fourth quarter—likely a field goal or turnover swing.

Argonauts vs. Redblacks CFL Prediction: TORONTO ARGONAUTS +2