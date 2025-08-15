Argonauts vs. Elks CFL Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

The CFL’s Week 11 action kicks off Friday night as the Toronto Argonauts head west to face the Edmonton Elks at Commonwealth Stadium. Both teams enter the matchup with just two wins on the season and are desperate to gain ground in their respective divisions. With playoff hopes hanging by a thread, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Argonauts vs. Elks matchup?

Argonauts vs. Elks Game Snapshot

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, August 2, 2025

Commonwealth Stadium

Argonauts vs. Elks Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Elks are 3-point home favorites to beat the Elks. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 53.5 points.

Team Form & Context

Toronto Argonauts: Currently at 2–7, sitting 4th in the East. Despite their record, they remain a high-powered offense, averaging 28.6 points per game (3rd in CFL) and generating roughly 281 passing yards per game (4th). QB Nick Arbuckle has recently been exceptional, tossing over 300 yards in each of his last three outings.

Their defense, however, has struggled—yielding 32.4 points per game (9th in the league), allowing 5.0 yards per rush, and surrendering 114.8 rushing yards per game.

Edmonton Elks: Also at 2–6 and 5th in the West. Offensively, they average just 22.9 points per game, with 219.6 passing and 86.6 rushing yards per game. Defensively, they’ve been uneven—allowing 30.1 points per game, roughly 99.6 rushing yards, and 304.5 passing yards per game.

Key Factors:

Toronto’s offensive firepower vs. Edmonton’s leaky defense—especially in the passing game.

Home-field edge for Edmonton and the shorter rest since the Elks played just a week prior.

Momentum and confidence are tilting Toronto’s way, despite their poor record.

Argonauts vs. Elks Prediction

This shapes up to be a high-scoring affair, with both defenses underperforming—Edmonton especially vulnerable through the air, and Toronto prone to giving up points too.

In summary, while both teams have underwhelmed this season, Toronto’s offense has the edge. With Edmonton’s defense letting in too many passing yards and points, the Argos’ aerial attack—led by Nick Arbuckle—should produce enough firepower to steal a road win. The Over on Toronto’s team total is high-upside, and if you’re playing the moneyline or spread, leaning Argos (+1.5) also makes sense.

CFL PREDICTION: OVER 53.5