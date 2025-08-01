Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: Under a Smart Bet?

The Argonauts (2–5) continue their road swing as they head to Princess Auto Stadium to face the Blue Bombers (3–3) in what marks the second leg of a back‑to‑back series between these longtime rivals. Last week, Toronto pulled off a decisive 31–17 win at BMO Field, with Nick Arbuckle showing pinpoint accuracy (316 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) while Winnipeg struggled to get anything going offensively. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers matchup?

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers Game Info

Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, August 1, 2025

Princess Auto Stadium

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Blue Bombers are 3.5-point favorites to knock off the Blue Bombers. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 51 points.

Team Overviews

Toronto Argonauts

Under center, Nick Arbuckle continues to impress—he posted 316 yards passing and two TDs in the Week 8 victory over Winnipeg, earning Grey Cup MVP honors last season. Despite the win, Toronto remains below .500 at 2–5. They average around 26.3 PPG and sit near 4th in the league in pass yardage (~2,007 yards) but allow over 250 pass yards and 117 rushing yards per game, ranking near the bottom in pass and rush defense.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg has lost three straight after starting the season 3–0; during that span, they’ve surrendered over 36 points per game. Starting QB Zach Collaros suffered a neck injury and is out for this game, paving the way for Chris Streveler to start. Streveler saw action in relief last week and threw for 148 yards and one touchdown. The team will lean more heavily on Brady Oliveira in the rushing game and rely on better home defensive execution.

Matchup Storylines

Rematch revenge: Winnipeg enters motivated to bounce back after last week’s loss, and the spread has moved from Argonauts +6.5 to about Blue Bombers −2.5 at most betting sites.

Quarterback continuity vs. change: Arbuckle remains sharp for Toronto, but Streveler offers mobility and familiarity with the system. Winnipegers are banking on Oliveira and a revamped run game to support him.

Defensive adjustments: Toronto’s defense has been exposed through the air and on the ground, while Winnipeg’s unit showed signs of life with a strong pass rush last week.

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers Prediction

Expect Winnipeg to control the clock with the rushing game and limit Toronto’s big plays through turnover pressure. Streveler’s experience and home-field crowd should help the Bombers grind out a narrow win, and cover the modest spread.

Argonauts vs. Blue Bombers CFL Prediction: UNDER 51