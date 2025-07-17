Argonauts vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: Is betting total too high?

In this Week 7 Eastern showdown, the defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts (1–4) hit the road to face the Montreal Alouettes (3–2)—a team that already handled Toronto convincingly in the season opener back in early June. Montreal aims to capitalize on its home-field advantage and reclaim momentum following a brief skid. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Argonauts vs. Alouettes matchup?

Argonauts vs. Alouettes Game Info

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 17, 2025

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Argonauts vs. Alouettes Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Alouettes are 10.5-point favorites to knock off the Argonauts. As for the betting total, it currently sits at 50.5 points.

Montreal’s Edge

Back in Week 1, the Alouettes triumphed 28–10, showcasing a dominant ground game led by QB Davis Alexander, who completed 75.6% of his throws and posted an efficiency rating of 116.1 during his three healthy starts. Alexander returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games, bringing stability back to Montreal’s offense.

Defensively, Montreal pitches a stout unit, yielding just 22.4 points per game and limiting opponents to a league-best 4.3 yards per rush. In that Week 1 meeting, they bottled up Toronto’s offense for a mere 276 yards, grabbing two interceptions and scoring on a fumble recovery.

Toronto Troubles

The Argos have been inconsistent, surrendering 38+ points in two of their last three outings and ranking second-to-last in opponent scoring defense. The defensive line has taken a hit, losing All-Stars Jake Ceresna and Folarin Orimolade over the offseason.

Offensively, backup QB Nick Arbuckle has carried the load while Chad Kelly remains out, averaging nearly 260 passing yards per game—including a 273‑yard outing in their Week 1 loss to Montreal—and the Argos now rank third in the league in passing yardage . If they can avoid turnovers, they still have a shot on the scoreboard.

Key Matchups

Montreal run game vs. Toronto rushing defense: The Alouettes will look to exploit Toronto’s weak run defense (last in CFL, ~124 rush yards allowed per game) with Alexander and RB Sean Thomas Erlington.

Argos pass attack vs. Montreal secondary: Toronto will rely on Arbuckle and weapons like David Ungerer to challenge a defense that’s been sturdier against the run; it’s a classic air attack vs. ground game test.

What to Watch

Alexander: Can he rekindle Montreal’s early-season dominance and lead the run-heavy strategy?

Arbuckle: Will he break past the pressure and hit the Argos’ stride through the air?

Defensive trenches: Will Montreal control the line of scrimmage, or can Toronto’s pass rush disrupt Alexander’s rhythm?

Argonauts vs. Alouettes Prediction

Expect a hard-nosed, defense-first battle early, with Montreal maintaining control thanks to Alexander’s return and a tough run defense. However, Toronto’s aerial game and Arbuckle’s consistency could keep this tighter than the betting line suggests. Look for the Alouettes to edge out a win—say, 27–20—but if the Argos protect the football, they may cover.

Argonauts vs. Alouettes CFL Prediction: UNDER 50.5