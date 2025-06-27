Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats CFL Prediction: Will Montreal remain unbeaten?

Friday night lights shine bright at Hamilton Field as the undefeated Montreal Alouettes (3–0) face off against a winless Hamilton Tiger‑Cats (0–2) coming off a bye week. With Montreal’s high-powered offense and stout defense clashing with Hamilton’s desperate attempt to find its footing, this East Division tilt carries big early-season implications. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats matchup?

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats Game Info

Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 27, 2025

Hamilton Stadium, Ontario, Canada

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Alouettes are 2-point road favorites to beat the Tiger-Hats. The betting total, meanwhile, sits at 48.5 points.

Game Preview

Momentum & Trends

Montreal has stormed into the season with a dominant 3–0 start, averaging an impressive 35.0 points per game, pacing the entire CFL, while surrendering a stingy 18.7 PPG.

Hamilton, after a bye in Week 3, enters the game 0–2, sliding defensively—they’re yielding 33.0 PPG, ranking near the bottom league-wide.

Montreal has dominated this rivalry, covering the spread and winning ATS in 7 of the last 10 meetings.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Quarterbacks: Montreal’s Davis Alexander (75.6 % completion, 5 TDs, 2 INTs) may rest due to a hamstring injury, with veteran McLeod Bethel‑Thompson stepping in—a proven East All-Star. Hamilton relies on Bo Levi Mitchell, who’s thrown for 640 yards but just 2 TDs against 1 INT.

Offensive balance: Montreal leads the league in passing (803 yds) and ranks high on the ground (121 yds/game), led by RB Sean Thomas‑Erlington and emerging options like Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead. Montreal’s front-line and secondary—bolstered by pass rushers Isaac Adeyemi‑Berglund and Lwal Uguak—have harassed opposing offenses all season.

Hamilton’s vulnerabilities: Their front seven has struggled, particularly against the run, and rookie LB Devin Veresuk is taking over the middle linebacker role after Gary Wilson’s departure.

Weather & Intangibles

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Tim Hortons Field. Expect mild temperatures (~25 °C) with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Home-field energy could help Hamilton early—but Montreal’s efficiency should carry the day.

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats Prediction

Expect Montreal’s offense and defense to dictate terms from start to finish. While Hamilton may keep it respectable in spurts at home, the Alouettes look ready to impose their will.

Alouettes vs. Tiger-Cats CFL Prediction: MONTREAL ALOUETTES -2