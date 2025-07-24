Alouettes vs. Stampeders CFL Prediction: Will Calgary continue to roll?

The Montreal Alouettes (4–2) make a trip west to battle the red-hot Calgary Stampeders (5–1) on July 24. With Calgary leading the West thanks to a suffocating defense and Montreal aiming to build on recent road success, this clash shapes as a pivotal West–East showdown. What’s the best bet for tonight’s Alouettes vs. Stampeders matchup?

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 24, 2025

McMahon Stadium

Alouettes vs. Stampeders Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Stampeders are 6.5-point home favorites to knock off the Alouettes. The total, meanwhile, sits at 49 points.

Team Overviews & Season Form

Calgary has stormed out to a 5–1 start, showcasing the league’s stingiest defense, allowing just 18.5 points per game—the fewest in the CFL. A top-tier offensive line, rated highest by PFF, has paved the way for QB Vernon Adams Jr. and RB Dedrick Mills to shine. The hallmark of last week’s 41–20 rout of Winnipeg was six takeaways by the defense.

Montreal, meanwhile, sits at 4–2, riding high after a dramatic 26–25 win over Toronto. Davis Alexander has been efficient, posting 26-for-303 with a TD in his latest outing. The Als have gone 2–1 away and 11–5 ATS on the road over their last 16 such games.

Key Matchups & Storylines

Defense Dueling: Calgary’s league-best defense (18.5 PPG allowed) will test Montreal’s offensive line and second-year QB Alexander, who must avoid turnovers to keep the Alouettes in the game.

Line Domination: Calgary’s offensive front ranks No. 1 per PFF, giving Adams Jr. time to operate and Mills room to run. Montreal’s defense must bring pressure.

Turnover Battle: Calgary’s six takeaways in Week 6 turned the tide last week. Montreal must secure the ball against this opportunistic secondary.

Home Field Advantage: Calgary’s 4–2 home form has been solid, but Montreal boasts a perfect 3–0 away record so far.

X‑Factors

Montreal’s Run Game: Alexander shaped an efficient aerial attack last week; integrating more run game could keep Calgary off balance.

Calgary’s Turnaround: With their defense in top form and offense humming, Calgary looks for a statement performance to maintain division supremacy.

Momentum Shifts: Big plays—whether turnovers or explosive gains—could define this tight confrontation.

Calgary enters this contest as a 5.5-point favorite. Betting experts lean heavily on Calgary, citing their defense and offensive line dominance. However, Montreal’s road prowess and recent confidence-boosting win mean this will be a test—perhaps a lower-scoring affair in the high 20s.

Final Take: Expect Calgary to grind out a home victory, likely covering the spread. A realistic final score: Calgary Stampeders 28, Montreal Alouettes 21.

CFL PREDICTION: CALGARY STAMPEDERS -6.5