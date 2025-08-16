Alouettes vs. Lions CFL Prediction: Can Montreal’s Ragged Alouettes Take Flight at BC Place?

The BC Lions (4–5) host the Montreal Alouettes (5–4) in a battle between two teams at clear crossroads, with the Lions holding firm as 6.5-point home favorites and the total set at 51.5. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Alouettes vs. Lions matchup?

Alouettes vs. Lions Game Snapshot

Montreal Alouettes at B.C. Lions

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 16, 2025

BC Place

Alouettes vs. Lions Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Lions are 6.5-point home favorites to knock off the Alouettes. As for the betting total, the number currently sits at 51.5 points.

Game Preview

Montreal enters this matchup juggling chaos—inconsistent results and a jungle’s worth of injuries. Their quarterback depth chart reads like a headline: Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson are both sidelined, forcing Caleb Evans into action under center. Compounding matters, the Als are without key contributors across the board—RB Sean Thomas-Erlington, WRs Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot, and several key defenders like DT Mustafa Johnson and CB Kabion Ento. That’s a brutal injury toll, and it’s tough to see how they find enough cohesion against a motivated Lions squad.

BC, by contrast, returns to form with QB Nathan Rourke healthy and dangerous, having shredded coverage last week with 408 passing yards in a sizzling OT win in Hamilton. Add to that the league’s leading rusher, James Butler with 704 yards, and you’re looking at an offense built on both aerial creativity and ground muscle.

History leans toward BC, too: they’re 5–0 both straight up and against the spread in this head-to-head series. Montreal, though scrappy on paper, is trending downward—they’re 2–4 straight up and just 1–5 ATS in their last six games.

Alouettes vs. Lions Prediction

This one feels like a slam-dunk for BC—not just because of form and firepower, but because of Montreal’s exposed vulnerabilities. However, let’s add a creative twist:

BC’s defense has had issues recently, especially in tight matchups.

Meanwhile, Montreal—even beat-up—has shown grit and the ability to slow games. This could be one of those rare grind-it-out affairs where the Lions flex their offense enough to win, but by a more modest margin.

CFL PREDICTION: MONTREAL ALOUETTES +6.5